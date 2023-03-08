The '90s Have Arrived With Pizza Hut's Mini Basketball Return

If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you were at least aware of Pizza Hut's mini basketballs, even if you never got your hands on one. An image shared on Reddit's r/nostalgia forum states that the basketballs could formerly be purchased for $5 with any pizza order, and the fond reminiscing in the comments is real.

"I have vivid memories of the day I got this ball, brought it home and aired it up," reads one throwback of a comment. "I had a basketball hoop in my driveway and a cassette tape player that took like 8 C batteries, which was blasting the Woomp There It Is single on repeat all evening."

Another Reddit user wrote, "Real talk, all those promotional balls lasted a long time, and played great outdoors. I totally miss cool promotional items like this." It seems like Pizza Hut has heard the fans' demands, as the chain will be bringing back the basketballs for a limited edition promotion, according to a press release.