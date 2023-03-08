The '90s Have Arrived With Pizza Hut's Mini Basketball Return
If you grew up in the '90s, chances are you were at least aware of Pizza Hut's mini basketballs, even if you never got your hands on one. An image shared on Reddit's r/nostalgia forum states that the basketballs could formerly be purchased for $5 with any pizza order, and the fond reminiscing in the comments is real.
"I have vivid memories of the day I got this ball, brought it home and aired it up," reads one throwback of a comment. "I had a basketball hoop in my driveway and a cassette tape player that took like 8 C batteries, which was blasting the Woomp There It Is single on repeat all evening."
Another Reddit user wrote, "Real talk, all those promotional balls lasted a long time, and played great outdoors. I totally miss cool promotional items like this." It seems like Pizza Hut has heard the fans' demands, as the chain will be bringing back the basketballs for a limited edition promotion, according to a press release.
Shoot some hoops with this pizza box
Pizza Hut will be bringing back miniature basketballs to celebrate NCAA's March Madness, according to the recent news release. The pizza chain is the official pizza of the tournament, and customers can grab the limited edition basketballs for $7 at participating locations to commemorate the sponsorship. The basketballs feature a black and red pattern, as well as the pizza chain's slogan: "No One Out Pizzas The Hut."
Along with the basketballs, Pizza Hut fans can grab a Big New Yorker pizza — a 16-inch New York style pizza with a crispy, thin crust; marinara sauce; and Parmesan-oregano seasoning. Based on mixed Reddit reviews, the revamped pizza isn't the same as the original, namely in terms of the flavor of the "sweet sauce." While taste is a subjective matter, one thing about this old pie is objectively new: Orders of the Big New Yorker pizza will come with an extra special box. The cardboard can be folded to resemble a basketball hoop and backboard, with a circle to cut out for the hoop.
The basketballs will be available starting March 14 and as long as supplies last. They can be ordered along with your pizza for pickup via the Pizza Hut website or app.