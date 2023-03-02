Hershey's International Women's Day Wrappers Are Not Faring Well On Social Media

International Women's Day (IWD) was first started in the US in 1909 as a means of commemorating a strike by garment workers that took place the previous year. Now celebrated on March 8th of each year, IWD serves to highlight the many achievements and accomplishments women have collectively made over the ensuing decades, while also shining a light on the injustices and inequalities that so many still face on a daily basis. The celebration is meant to be all-inclusive, meaning that women from all walks of life and backgrounds can proudly take part.

In addition to honoring women on a personal level, many businesses and brands show their support for IWD through special marketing campaigns. For instance, beauty brand Dove highlighted the effects unfair beauty standards have on women with #StopTheBeautyTest in 2021. Other brands have launched similar marketing to show solidarity with women and honor IWD. While many efforts are lauded, recent IWD-inspired changes to Hershey packaging in Canada have been met with ire by people on social media.