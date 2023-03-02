Hershey's International Women's Day Wrappers Are Not Faring Well On Social Media
International Women's Day (IWD) was first started in the US in 1909 as a means of commemorating a strike by garment workers that took place the previous year. Now celebrated on March 8th of each year, IWD serves to highlight the many achievements and accomplishments women have collectively made over the ensuing decades, while also shining a light on the injustices and inequalities that so many still face on a daily basis. The celebration is meant to be all-inclusive, meaning that women from all walks of life and backgrounds can proudly take part.
In addition to honoring women on a personal level, many businesses and brands show their support for IWD through special marketing campaigns. For instance, beauty brand Dove highlighted the effects unfair beauty standards have on women with #StopTheBeautyTest in 2021. Other brands have launched similar marketing to show solidarity with women and honor IWD. While many efforts are lauded, recent IWD-inspired changes to Hershey packaging in Canada have been met with ire by people on social media.
A celebration of all women everywhere, except on Twitter
Fae Johnstone, MSW, is a trans woman, writer, and advocate who focuses on issues affecting indigenous, LGBTQ+, and trans communities in Canada. Along with four other women, Johnstone was selected by Hershey's Canada to appear in the HER for SHE campaign celebrating this year's IWD. The campaign includes five distinct Hershey's candy wrappers featuring women known for making meaningful changes within their communities. Johnstone announced her inclusion in the campaign on March 1st via Twitter, which was sadly subjected to social media backlash almost immediately.
Unhappy Twitter users responded to the announcement with #BoycottHersheys, apparently claiming that Johnstone's inclusion was somehow offensive to cisgender women (meaning women whose gender identity matches the sex they were assigned at birth). Many others on the social media platform quickly labeled the hashtag as transphobic, standing in solidarity with Johnstone and Hershey. Johnstone also responded to the backlash, posting on Twitter that she will "always stand up for women and girls, cis and trans." While it's heartening that so many people have shown support for Johnstone, reactions like this prove that society still has a long way to go before all women are subject to fair and equal treatment.