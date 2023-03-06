McDonald's Might Be Quietly Launching A New Menu Item

Fast food restaurants like Chick-fil-A, Arby's, and Wendy's have been serving up fresh-squeezed lemonade for years, allowing customers to grab a sweet, slightly sour, refreshing drink, perfect for summertime. It seems that McDonald's is catching up to its competitors, and will soon begin offering lemonade on its menu.

According to the Mcdonald's website, the all-new lemonade will be made from lemon juice and real cane sugar for the perfect blend of sour and sweet. The drink will also have bits of lemon pulp mixed in among the ice for an extra burst of citrusy, fruit flavor. Though the fast food chain previously sold Minute Maid Lemonade from its soft drink dispensers, this new lemonade might offer a fresher taste than its soft drink counterpart.

Some McDonald's locations have already begun serving up the lemonade to customers, and fans who have been able to try the early release are excited about the new beverage.