M&Ms Is Featuring An All-Female Pack To Celebrate International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated every year on March 8. It aims to bring attention to the achievements of women, raise awareness about discrimination, and take action against stereotypes and biases.

It comes as no surprise that many food brands use this day in their marketing campaigns as a selling tool. However, in the past, many have been criticized for doing just that. (For example, McDonald's flipped its iconic "Golden Arches" logo from an "M" to a "W," but behind the scenes, employees (many of whom were women) were fighting for fair wages, per Eater.)

But one food brand is doing it right. M&M's is taking its support to the next level with the slogan "flipping the status quo" — and it's putting its money where its mouth is. Here's how the brand is celebrating International Women's Day — and how customers can be a part of the action.