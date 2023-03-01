Brach's New Global Jelly Bean Flavors Will Inspire Your Wanderlust
As Easter approaches each year, seasonal grocery store aisles are often packed full of chocolates and jelly beans. Jelly beans became associated with the holiday back in the 1930s, as the egg-shaped candies appeared similar to the eggs left by the Easter Bunny. One of the brands commonly seen on shelves is Brach's.
In addition to its usual seasonal offerings, Brach's is introducing an all-new mixed bag of jelly beans to the Easter candy aisle, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. The new limited-edition jelly bean variety bag, called "Desserts of the World," will contain five new flavors, each inspired by international treats. Brach's states that the product was sparked by a trend of consumers seeking out new, more adventurous flavors when it comes to their foods.
The new jelly beans are meant to "satisfy those international cravings," all from the comfort of your own home. This will be the brand's first venture into making sweets inspired by treats from around the globe.
The five flavors pay homage to different places
Brach's five new flavors use international tastes to bring excitement to your sweet treat indulgence this spring, per the announcement sent to Daily Meal.
The Chocolate Macaron flavor pays homage to the French treat, which was popularized after being introduced in the 16th century. And Japan's representation comes in the form of a Strawberry Mochi jelly bean. The actual mochi dessert features an outer layer of sticky rice encasing a sweet filling — often fruity ice cream.
You may or may not know that churros originated in Spain, and the churro jelly bean flavor represents the sweet cinnamon-sugar fried dessert. One YouTube reviewer was impressed that the candy tasted "like actual fried dough with cinnamon, not just cinnamon." Apple pie is often thought of as a classic American dessert, sliced up on its own or served a la mode. The jelly bean mimicking its flavor may incite memories of Fourth of July barbecues or Thanksgiving.
Interestingly, sorbet may have been around since 3000 B.C. The frozen dessert popped up in a few different countries before being discovered by Marco Polo, who brought it to Italy; the lemon sorbet jelly bean flavor takes its inspiration from this sweet history. Tami Dunn on YouTube noted that the texture of the jelly bean was "gritty" on the inside, mimicking the real frozen dessert.
The Brach's Dessert of the World jelly beans are available in stores now, with a suggested retail price of $3.49.