Brach's New Global Jelly Bean Flavors Will Inspire Your Wanderlust

As Easter approaches each year, seasonal grocery store aisles are often packed full of chocolates and jelly beans. Jelly beans became associated with the holiday back in the 1930s, as the egg-shaped candies appeared similar to the eggs left by the Easter Bunny. One of the brands commonly seen on shelves is Brach's.

In addition to its usual seasonal offerings, Brach's is introducing an all-new mixed bag of jelly beans to the Easter candy aisle, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. The new limited-edition jelly bean variety bag, called "Desserts of the World," will contain five new flavors, each inspired by international treats. Brach's states that the product was sparked by a trend of consumers seeking out new, more adventurous flavors when it comes to their foods.

The new jelly beans are meant to "satisfy those international cravings," all from the comfort of your own home. This will be the brand's first venture into making sweets inspired by treats from around the globe.