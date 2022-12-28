10 Food Trends That Are Set To Take Over 2023

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the page flips on the calendar and another year begins, what was once trending will soon be changing. Every year welcomes new trends that are predicted across all sorts of categories such as style, decor, fashion, and even food. Whether you are ready or not, new food trends could have the dinner table looking a bit different in 2023. Some trends catch on quickly and evolve into staples while others fade into the distance as time ticks on. The thrill of getting your fingers on the latest craze is exciting, even if the item you're after is overrated or out of stock. The mad dash to the grocery store for the latest food obsession may leave you loving some new finds, while others just leave a bad taste.

This year may have been filled with butter boards, nacho tables, charcuterie boards, overnight oats, and mug cakes, but it's about to be a whole new year (via Food & Wine). And the latest food predictions have already been swirling even before the ball drops. Old-school favorites, cooking hacks, explosive flavor profiles, and more are waiting for you in 2023. Which of these upcoming foodie trends will gain the most traction? We can't be too sure, but we have a few ideas that are forecasted to take over 2023 in a big way.