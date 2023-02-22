Shake Shack Is Celebrating Its New White Truffle Lineup In A High-Class Way

Since its humble days as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park, Shake Shack has grown into a burger franchise with more than 400 locations throughout the world.

Though the fast casual spot still offers hot dogs, its menu has grown to include burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and, of course, shakes. The company has offered limited-edition menu fixes throughout the years as well. Shake Shack has even released its fair share of chicken sandwiches, such as a spicy honey-glazed chicken sandwich and a Korean-inspired gochujang chicken sandwich. The burger chain also wowed customers when it offered items inspired by Games of Thrones.

Shake Shack is known for experimenting with high-end ingredients, too. In 2021, the burger chain released its black truffle menu featuring burgers topped with black truffle sauce. Earlier this month, the restaurant unveiled its white truffle menu. Although burgers may not seem glamorous for date night, the brand is hoping to redefine the fine-dining experience with the help of its new white truffle menu.