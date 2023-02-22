Shake Shack Is Celebrating Its New White Truffle Lineup In A High-Class Way
Since its humble days as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park, Shake Shack has grown into a burger franchise with more than 400 locations throughout the world.
Though the fast casual spot still offers hot dogs, its menu has grown to include burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, and, of course, shakes. The company has offered limited-edition menu fixes throughout the years as well. Shake Shack has even released its fair share of chicken sandwiches, such as a spicy honey-glazed chicken sandwich and a Korean-inspired gochujang chicken sandwich. The burger chain also wowed customers when it offered items inspired by Games of Thrones.
Shake Shack is known for experimenting with high-end ingredients, too. In 2021, the burger chain released its black truffle menu featuring burgers topped with black truffle sauce. Earlier this month, the restaurant unveiled its white truffle menu. Although burgers may not seem glamorous for date night, the brand is hoping to redefine the fine-dining experience with the help of its new white truffle menu.
Introducing Shake Shack's Truffle Table
Looking to nosh on Shake Shack's White Truffle menu in high class? Starting February 27, guests are able to reserve The Truffle Table at one of 10 participating locations across the United States, according to an announcement obtained by The Daily Meal.
You and a guest can dine on a prix fixe tasting menu of the burger chain's entire White Truffle menu. For just $20, plus any applicable taxes, a designated Truffle Table will be decked out for you with a white tablecloth, candles, fine china, and golden silverware. The tasting menu will include the White Truffle Burger, White Truffle 'Shroom Burger, fries with white truffle sauce, unlimited Shack canned wines, a bottle of truffle oil, and a chocolate truffle. That's certainly a lot of bang for your buck.
Though you can indulge in its white truffle offerings without table service and mood-setting candles, if you're looking to dine in high-class, The Truffle Table is only available for a limited time. You have until March 2 to reserve a spot.