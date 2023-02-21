Starbucks Is Tackling Those Extra-Customized Orders With A New Machine Patent
Some people have perfected their Starbucks beverage order. From the precise temperature to the number of syrup pumps, an order might be far from a simple cup of black coffee. In addition, Starbucks' secret menu items, TikTok trends, and other viral recipes can include a laundry list of ingredients to create that ultimate beverage. While many baristas have lamented over the difficulties of these customized beverages, Starbucks might have devised a solution that keeps the intricacies while speeding up the order efficiency.
According to Business Insider, Starbucks has filed a new patent for an automated machine that could streamline customer beverage customization. In 2021, Starbucks filed a preliminary automated beverage machine patent that could create potentially 70 or more beverages, all from one device. While a company spokesperson alluded to enhancing the "Starbucks Experience," the machine seems to solve several issues. From order efficiency to worker fatigue, an automated process could help eliminate errors and enhance customer satisfaction.
Given that Starbucks believes beverage customization is key to its business model and profitability, it makes sense that it would develop a methodology to continue that customer-first concept while maximizing the profitability associated with it. But when or if this automated beverage machine could arrive at a local Starbucks is unknown. Until then, the brand's app holds a plethora of customizations waiting for that barista to create.
Are customizable beverages vital to the customer experience?
From a cup of coffee to a particular cocktail, many people have a special way to enjoy their favorite beverage. While those items might easily be poured at home, the same satisfying sip might not be available at another table. Some beverage brands have embraced the customized beverage space. From the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine to the Pepsi Spire, the automated beverage dispenser allows additional flavor enhancements in those classic sodas. It's more than just adding Diet Coke, Sprite, and Fanta to a fountain drink.
When Starbucks filed a new patent for an automated beverage machine, the concept is more than perfecting the combination of flavor pumps in a Frappuccino. As seen in the U.S. patent application, the machine could offer color customization. Given that the vibrant Galaxy or Unicorn Frappuccino sparked plenty of social media buzz, the ability to not only have a particular flavor but also a specific color could become the ultimate customizable beverage. Although this patent application may never come to fruition, the concept could be a major game-changer for the beverage space.
While there are ways to add logos on top of some foam drinks, easily making a special sipper that matches an outfit or other item seems to be a blend of Roald Dahl's fantastical world and food futurism. It might not be "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," but it could be a seductive sip.