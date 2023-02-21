Starbucks Is Tackling Those Extra-Customized Orders With A New Machine Patent

Some people have perfected their Starbucks beverage order. From the precise temperature to the number of syrup pumps, an order might be far from a simple cup of black coffee. In addition, Starbucks' secret menu items, TikTok trends, and other viral recipes can include a laundry list of ingredients to create that ultimate beverage. While many baristas have lamented over the difficulties of these customized beverages, Starbucks might have devised a solution that keeps the intricacies while speeding up the order efficiency.

According to Business Insider, Starbucks has filed a new patent for an automated machine that could streamline customer beverage customization. In 2021, Starbucks filed a preliminary automated beverage machine patent that could create potentially 70 or more beverages, all from one device. While a company spokesperson alluded to enhancing the "Starbucks Experience," the machine seems to solve several issues. From order efficiency to worker fatigue, an automated process could help eliminate errors and enhance customer satisfaction.

Given that Starbucks believes beverage customization is key to its business model and profitability, it makes sense that it would develop a methodology to continue that customer-first concept while maximizing the profitability associated with it. But when or if this automated beverage machine could arrive at a local Starbucks is unknown. Until then, the brand's app holds a plethora of customizations waiting for that barista to create.