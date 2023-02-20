The One Food President Jimmy Carter Was Always Craving

You can probably spend an entire day reading a complete guide to Donald Trump's favorite foods, but Jimmy Carter's time in office was over 40 years ago, so that takes a little digging to unveil. You might assume Carter's favorite food is peanuts considering he was birthed into a family peanut business which he then continued to run and expand upon after his father's passing in 1953.

However, when it comes to foods Carter liked best in the 1970s, cheese, milk, and all things dairy ranked high on his list of beloved eats. Not only did the former president add cheese to southern-style breakfast grits, but he was an avid connoisseur of cheese as well. And not just hard sliceable sharp cheddar cheese. The mid-1900s saw the rise of the iconic cheese ball and according to Carter's spouse of over 70 years, Rosalynn Carter, one of the past President's favorite appetizers was a multilayered cheese ball or ring that contained not only nuts and onion but also strawberry preserves ( per The New York Times).

The 39th president loved dairy products so much in fact, that in 1977 he set out to help farmers across America by buying a ton of dairy products to raise the cost of milk. In turn, this led to an odd government handout — an oversupply of cheddar cheese. Beyond the former president's all-engrossing relationship with dairy products, what other foods did Jimmy Carter enjoy?