The One Food President Jimmy Carter Was Always Craving
There probably aren't many instances when a former or current U.S. president has had to live a day without his favorite foods. Beyond a comforting salary, a beautiful home to sleep in, and the title of "President of the United States," history has proved America's range of leaders takes their food seriously. During his time in the White House, Franklin D. Roosevelt went so far as to transform a small kitchen into a temperature-controlled snack closet. It's also said that Grover Cleveland had difficulty adjusting to the fancier European fare that often came with high standing.
Jimmy Carter, who served as President of the United States from 1977-1981 had particular food desires, too. A man built on firm Southern values and a strong Baptist faith, beyond striving for peace in the U.S. as the 39th president, Carter spent more than three decades teaching Sunday school to youngsters in Georgia. The Carter Center recently announced the now 98-year-old is choosing to spend his time in hospice care. With this news at the forefront, beyond wondering about past U.S. presidents' favorite vacation spots, you might be curious to know what food Jimmy Carter craved the most while serving as our country's advisor.
Jimmy Carter's favorite foods are made from milk
You can probably spend an entire day reading a complete guide to Donald Trump's favorite foods, but Jimmy Carter's time in office was over 40 years ago, so that takes a little digging to unveil. You might assume Carter's favorite food is peanuts considering he was birthed into a family peanut business which he then continued to run and expand upon after his father's passing in 1953.
However, when it comes to foods Carter liked best in the 1970s, cheese, milk, and all things dairy ranked high on his list of beloved eats. Not only did the former president add cheese to southern-style breakfast grits, but he was an avid connoisseur of cheese as well. And not just hard sliceable sharp cheddar cheese. The mid-1900s saw the rise of the iconic cheese ball and according to Carter's spouse of over 70 years, Rosalynn Carter, one of the past President's favorite appetizers was a multilayered cheese ball or ring that contained not only nuts and onion but also strawberry preserves ( per The New York Times).
The 39th president loved dairy products so much in fact, that in 1977 he set out to help farmers across America by buying a ton of dairy products to raise the cost of milk. In turn, this led to an odd government handout — an oversupply of cheddar cheese. Beyond the former president's all-engrossing relationship with dairy products, what other foods did Jimmy Carter enjoy?
The former president's love of Southern cuisine
Among all the favorite foods of U.S. presidents, besides all things dairy, Jimmy Carter had a hankering for the foods he grew up with in addition to well-rounded meat and vegetable-based dishes. Even though Native Americans have used grits since the 1500s, Carter introduced ground corn as a savory breakfast dish to White House guests upon entering into office.
Among other Southern favorites, the Carters' also had a deep appreciation for a solid bowl of red beans and rice and barbeque ribs, and often strived to create simple meals on their own. Not only did Rosalynn and Jimmy enjoy cooking, but during their stay at the White House on Sunday evenings, they made their own dinners, which often included homemade sandwiches. They weren't a fan of rich sauces or condiments and preferred meat and vegetables more than anything else. While chicken-based dishes were highly regarded, in the 1970s, Carter's favorite cut of meat was a hearty sirloin strip steak.
The foods mentioned above may or may not have stood the test of time. As Carter began to age, he took part in yoga and now regularly consumes a nutritious diet. Even in their 90s, Carter and his wife Rosalynn take daily walks as a viable means of exercise.