IHOP Coffee Lovers, Rejoice: The Chain's Joe Is Heading To A Grocery Near You
The first IHOP opened in 1958, and the chain has been serving breakfast ever since. There are now just under 1,700 IHOP locations around the United States, with nearly 100 more worldwide locations. Many locations are open 24 hours a day, ensuring that its customers can get a delicious stack of pancakes any time the craving hits.
While IHOP may be best known for its world-famous pancakes, the chain also sells a variety of breakfast foods, including omelets, breakfast burritos, waffles, and more. Of course, many people rely on a cup of coffee to start their mornings off with a kick of caffeine. The restaurant sells its coffee in both iced and hot varieties.
While customers can always enjoy their coffee drinks either in the restaurant or to go, now it will be easier than ever to enjoy a cup of IHOP coffee at home. The company will be selling its products in-store.
Get the perfect cup of coffee at home
IHOP has teamed up with Kraft Heinz to release its coffee in grocery stores. The coffee will be sold as both K-Cup and bags of grounds to brew at home.
The coffee will be available to purchase in three flavors. The Signature Blend will feature the flavors that IHOP customers know and love when they stop into the restaurant to grab a cup of joe, using 100% Arabica ground coffee. Buttery Syrup will remind customers of the sweet stacks of pancakes available for purchase in the restaurant. If you're craving something even sweeter, Chocolate Chocolate Chip is meant to mimic the taste of the restaurant's sweet Fudgy Chocolate Pancakes.
The breakfast chain has reportedly been praised for its great-tasting coffee. Twitter used @_pumakuma wrote, "Mom wanted to try out the new IHOP and the coffee is good so she rates it a 10/10." The coffee is expected to hit store shelves in April 2023.