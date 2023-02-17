IHOP Coffee Lovers, Rejoice: The Chain's Joe Is Heading To A Grocery Near You

The first IHOP opened in 1958, and the chain has been serving breakfast ever since. There are now just under 1,700 IHOP locations around the United States, with nearly 100 more worldwide locations. Many locations are open 24 hours a day, ensuring that its customers can get a delicious stack of pancakes any time the craving hits.

While IHOP may be best known for its world-famous pancakes, the chain also sells a variety of breakfast foods, including omelets, breakfast burritos, waffles, and more. Of course, many people rely on a cup of coffee to start their mornings off with a kick of caffeine. The restaurant sells its coffee in both iced and hot varieties.

While customers can always enjoy their coffee drinks either in the restaurant or to go, now it will be easier than ever to enjoy a cup of IHOP coffee at home. The company will be selling its products in-store.