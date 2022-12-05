IHOP Just Announced A New Limited Edition Pancake-Themed Cereal
Every morning, you may find that you suffer from the same, debilitating breakfast dilemma — should you chow down on a bowl of cereal or whip up some pancakes for your first meal of the day? Luckily, breakfast moguls IHOP and General Mills have seemingly sworn a sacred promise to bring your lifelong torment to an end. After so many years apart, these brands first partnered up to bring two of America's top choices for breakfast together in 2020, via Food Business News.
But after giving the world pancakes dusted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Lucky Charms, and Cap'n Crunch Berries, the dynamic breakfast duo is once again marrying your favorite ways to start the day into one easy-to-eat meal. IHOP just revealed that General Mills has now helped it create a pancake-flavored cereal. The new product will be a part of an all-new cereal line General Mills is releasing in January (which will also include Lucky Charm S'mores and a Hot Wheels-themed cereal, per Chew Boom). Here's what you can expect from the pancake cereal that might just be your New Year's breakfast revolution.
IHOP is blowing our breakfast minds with its pancake cereal
As IHOP noted in a press release, its partnership with General Mills to create this new breakfast sensation is thanks to the viral success of its 2020 tweet about a parody pancake cereal, per Cerealously. Chief IHOP Marketing Officer Kieran Donahue reported that after the post took off, the pancake-focused chain was quick to formulate a plan to release an all-real IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal.
The cereal that the brand hopes fans will "look forward to any time of day," seems to be inspired by IHOP's much beloved Double Blueberry Pancakes. According to the press release, IHOP's Blueberry & Syrup mini pancakes are a corn cereal that offers 140 calories for every 1 cup serving. While this cereal has a unique syrup and fruit-like taste, Cerealously notes that these mini pancakes bear a close resemblance to General Mills' tiny cookie cereal, Cookie Crisp. However, despite their similarities, IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal does feature three more grams of whole grains than the popular chocolate chip cookie-influenced breakfast's 10 grams for every cup.
While IHOP reports that its blueberry pancake cereal is a limited edition offering, we can't help but wonder if more mini-pancake cereal flavors will appear in the breakfast aisle in the future. We'll just have to see what happens after these tiny pancakes become available in January.