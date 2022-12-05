IHOP Just Announced A New Limited Edition Pancake-Themed Cereal

Every morning, you may find that you suffer from the same, debilitating breakfast dilemma — should you chow down on a bowl of cereal or whip up some pancakes for your first meal of the day? Luckily, breakfast moguls IHOP and General Mills have seemingly sworn a sacred promise to bring your lifelong torment to an end. After so many years apart, these brands first partnered up to bring two of America's top choices for breakfast together in 2020, via Food Business News.

But after giving the world pancakes dusted with Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Lucky Charms, and Cap'n Crunch Berries, the dynamic breakfast duo is once again marrying your favorite ways to start the day into one easy-to-eat meal. IHOP just revealed that General Mills has now helped it create a pancake-flavored cereal. The new product will be a part of an all-new cereal line General Mills is releasing in January (which will also include Lucky Charm S'mores and a Hot Wheels-themed cereal, per Chew Boom). Here's what you can expect from the pancake cereal that might just be your New Year's breakfast revolution.