It Turns Out Everyone Was Wrong: KFC Is Not Getting Rid Of Popcorn Chicken

February 14, 2023 — a day meant for love turned into a day filled with sorrow. Sure you remember the moment, you paused eating that V-Day chocolate to look at your phone and found that Fox 8 had made a harrowing report. One of the globe's biggest restaurant chains, KFC, revealed it's consolidating its finger-lickin' good menu in an effort to turn its kitchen into a well-oiled and fast chicken-cooking machine.

According to Fox 8, the menu item victims include Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings, chocolate chip cookies, strawberry lemonade, and Nashville Hot Sauce. And sure, you're sad to see them go, but when you realized popcorn chicken was among the list of the soon-to-be fast food fallen, you felt, rightfully so, distressed. After all, what would become of KFC's popcorn-chicken-infused Famous Bowls?

Several outlets, like The Scioto Post, followed up and confirmed Fox 8's report that you could kiss KFC's popcorn chicken goodbye. The Takeout even took it upon itself to honor the life and impending death of the menu item by writing "RIP, Popcorn Chicken." But don't get that funeral gear out just yet. Instead, get ready to sigh a breath of relief. As it turns out, that popcorn chicken isn't going anywhere.