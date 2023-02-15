Oreo Mint Ice Cream Is On Its Way To A Grocery Store Shelf Near You

After first being introduced in 1912, Oreo has become a beloved treat. The chocolate and creme sandwich cookies are sold in more than 100 countries, and 18 of those have factories producing the cookies. Roughly 40 billion of the cookies are made each year, and the company has nearly 40 million likes on Facebook.

The company has released some interesting flavors, including carrot cake, red velvet, apple cider donut, and churro. Of course, you can always find the more standard flavors — original creme, Double Stuf, Golden, and Mint are typically available wherever Oreos are sold.

There have been a number of Oreo-themed sweets available to purchase throughout the years, including Milka Oreo chocolate bars, Krispy Kreme Oreo donuts, and more. However, the cookie company also has a line of products themed around its iconic cookies. Now, Oreo has announced the newest addition to its lineup: Oreo Mint Frozen Dairy Dessert.