Oreo Mint Ice Cream Is On Its Way To A Grocery Store Shelf Near You
After first being introduced in 1912, Oreo has become a beloved treat. The chocolate and creme sandwich cookies are sold in more than 100 countries, and 18 of those have factories producing the cookies. Roughly 40 billion of the cookies are made each year, and the company has nearly 40 million likes on Facebook.
The company has released some interesting flavors, including carrot cake, red velvet, apple cider donut, and churro. Of course, you can always find the more standard flavors — original creme, Double Stuf, Golden, and Mint are typically available wherever Oreos are sold.
There have been a number of Oreo-themed sweets available to purchase throughout the years, including Milka Oreo chocolate bars, Krispy Kreme Oreo donuts, and more. However, the cookie company also has a line of products themed around its iconic cookies. Now, Oreo has announced the newest addition to its lineup: Oreo Mint Frozen Dairy Dessert.
The flavor is on store shelves now
As announced on Twitter and Instagram, Oreo is releasing a minty frozen dairy dessert. The new treat may take inspiration from mint Oreo cookies, which come in both standard and gluten-free varieties. Oreo has previously released a frozen dessert with its standard cookies and creme flavors, but the new offering adds a minty taste to the mix.
This isn't the first time a mint Oreo frozen dessert has been seen on store shelves. The cookie company previously teamed up with Breyers in 2012 to release Breyers Blasts Oreo Cookies and Cream Mint. The product line was later discontinued and replaced by the Breyers Cookies & Candies line, without Oreo's participation. (Instead, it offers a generic cookies and cream flavor.)
Fans won't have to wait long to taste-test this sweet treat — according to Oreo's tweet, the new frozen dessert has already hit grocery stores.