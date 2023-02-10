Wendy's Has Big Plans For Lowering The Company's Greenhouse Gas Emissions

It is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the effect that human activity has on the climate. Yale Climate Connections explains that the planet set yet another record in 2022 — it was the hottest La Niña year in recorded history.

When picturing actions that contribute to climate change, one's mind is immediately drawn to images of smokestacks and sardine-style traffic jams. However, even the food you eat can damage the environment. In fact, according to The Guardian, 60% of greenhouse gas emissions can be attributed to the modern meat agriculture industry. For this reason, the next time you find yourself craving a burger and fries, you might want to consider choosing a restaurant that has committed to climate action.

Reader's Digest tells us that Chipotle has focused on finding sustainable food sources, McDonald's has moved away from suppliers who contribute to deforestation, and a slew of companies under the Yum! Brands umbrella are working to reduce their carbon footprint. The popular fast food franchise Wendy's has also hopped on the eco-friendly train. Recently, the company revealed its ambitious greenhouse gas goal.