Wendy's Has Big Plans For Lowering The Company's Greenhouse Gas Emissions
It is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore the effect that human activity has on the climate. Yale Climate Connections explains that the planet set yet another record in 2022 — it was the hottest La Niña year in recorded history.
When picturing actions that contribute to climate change, one's mind is immediately drawn to images of smokestacks and sardine-style traffic jams. However, even the food you eat can damage the environment. In fact, according to The Guardian, 60% of greenhouse gas emissions can be attributed to the modern meat agriculture industry. For this reason, the next time you find yourself craving a burger and fries, you might want to consider choosing a restaurant that has committed to climate action.
Reader's Digest tells us that Chipotle has focused on finding sustainable food sources, McDonald's has moved away from suppliers who contribute to deforestation, and a slew of companies under the Yum! Brands umbrella are working to reduce their carbon footprint. The popular fast food franchise Wendy's has also hopped on the eco-friendly train. Recently, the company revealed its ambitious greenhouse gas goal.
How Wendy's intends to cut greenhouse gas emissions
Wendy's sells an incredible amount of Frostys every year, so it makes sense that the franchise would want to help curb climate change. After all, a melted milkshake is no good for anybody. According to an official Wendy's press release, the company plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 47% in three emission scope categories by 2030.
Emission scopes one and two come from sources directly owned by the company. This includes things like shipping vehicles, while scope three refers to emissions caused by sources that are indirectly associated with the company, per National Grid. Getting rid of a supplier's waste produces scope three emissions. The press release goes on to explain that Wendy's plans on slashing 47% of its total scope one and two emissions, while scope three will be reduced by 47% as a factor of food supply weight, as well as 47% at each Wendy's location.
Later in the press release, Wendy's Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer Liliana M. Esposito lists some of the steps that Wendy's has already taken toward achieving these goals. This includes updated franchise designs with an emphasis on efficiency, delving into solar power by way of Duke Energy Florida's Clean Energy Connection program, and a focus on renewable food sourcing.