The FAO And Other Global Organizations Predict The Food Crisis Will Worsen. Here's Why

Food inflation may be easing up in certain parts of the U.S., but the global food crisis we've been hearing about since 2020 is far from over. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) was one of several international entities to issue a grim warning on Feb. 8 about the threat of food insecurity in "hunger hotspots" around the world, including 16 countries in Africa. The FAO shared its concerns with the United Nations (UN) alongside the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group (WBG), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

If you've been following the news on the crisis, even as a means of checking in on inflation rates near you, you're aware of its core causes. Labor shortages and supply-chain backups left over from the COVID-19 pandemic are a big one, bolstered by record-breaking droughts that have taken a devastating toll on farmlands in Europe, Mexico, and beyond. Finally, Russia's war on Ukraine continues to engender resource blocks from farmers and food distributors globally (per CNBC).

Back in January, a UN leader called for "extraordinary" measures to address the global food crisis, citing "unprecedented catastrophic levels" of food insecurity in a statement. Here's how this week's announcement builds on those measures.