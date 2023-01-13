A UN Leader Is Calling For 'Extraordinary' Measures To Fix The Global Food Crisis

Although the heartbreaking images of starving children might have escaped the memories, it does not mean that the global food crisis has disappeared. Ahead of an upcoming event in Davios, Ifad.org reported that Alvaro Lario, President of the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) used bold language to address a global issue that he believes is dire and supports action to address failing food systems.

According to the Economic Research Service of the USDA, 1.3 billion people across the globe are said to be food insecure. The 10% increase from 2021 is said to stem from rising commodity prices, in particular higher costs of corn, wheat, and sorghum. Specifically, the food issue appears to have a great impact on Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Euractiv reported that the European Commission earmarked multimillion-dollar funding to address food aid and nutrition. These funds seek to address those communities on the "verge of starvation" as well as address scaling up climate adaptation measures. The World Food Programme listed several of these areas as "hunger hotspots" in 2022 where action should address both the lives and livelihoods of those in need. As food insecurity grows, some political leaders have become more vocal hoping to spark quicker and broader action on the current food crisis.