New Data Shows Drought Is Having A Drastic Effect On Veggie Prices

While there's been talk about rising Thanksgiving turkey costs and drastic increases in egg prices, some hoped that relief from food inflation was on the horizon. In November the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published its Consumer Price Index News Release, citing a rise of only .4% in the category of "food at home" costs. However, numbers for November paint a bleak picture for those hoping that food inflation would come to a halt.

Published in early December, the organization's Economic News Release seemed to show an improvement regarding turkeys with only a .5% increase over last month, while eggs continued to rise dramatically, seeing a 26% increase over last month and a staggering 244.1% increase from November of 2021. However, a new category is also emerging as a growing concern. The organization's report reveals a 38.1% increase from October to November of this year in the category of "fresh and dry vegetables" and a whopping 80.6% increase in the same category for the time period ranging from November 2021 to November 2022.

According to Gizmodo, climate change — and specifically the historic ongoing drought in the Southwestern United States — is to blame for skyrocketing vegetable costs. BBC reported earlier this year that the western portion of the country had not seen such a drastic drought since about A.D. 800. As a result of the reduced water supply in the region, farmers are planting fewer crops as well as changing the crops that they do plant (per Fox Weather).