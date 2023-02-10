Guy Fieri's Top Tip For Making Game Day Vegan Sliders - Exclusive

"If you're going to have a chance to have such an amazing sporting event, then you better back it up with a dynamite menu," Guy Fieri said to The Daily Meal — and he could not be more right. In an exclusive interview, the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" host laid out his best vegan slider tips that will score you a touchdown with your friends on Super Bowl Sunday. According to a Gallup survey, nearly 23% of Americans eat less meat than they did the previous year, which means it's the perfect time to incorporate vegetarian and vegan appetizers into your party menus.

Fieri explained that soy chorizo is completely underutilized, most noticeably when contestants on "Guy's Grocery Games" grab the product (thinking it's pork chorizo) and later struggle with how to use it. The Spanish or Mexican chorizo — the difference being in the cooking or curing of the sausage meat — adds a delicious spicy kick to everything from sliders to nachos, and according to Fieri, the soy-based alternative has the same tasty flavor as the real thing. In fact, while giving us his best tips for game-day sliders, he recommended soy chorizo as an easy way to provide a vegan option for your party.