Guy Fieri's Super Bowl Food Tips Will Upgrade Your Game Day Spread - Exclusive Interview

Let's first talk about the Super Bowl. How are you celebrating this year? What's going on?

I'm going to the big game and taking my King's Hawaiian team with me. We're throwing a tailgate for 10,000 of my closest friends, a tailgate party. I'm a big fan of all sports, particularly football and particularly basketball. I believe when you have these iconic times, these iconic moments, like we're getting ready to experience here ... We celebrate all the playoff games. We had it last night. We had 30 people over here for dinner last night watching the game.

I'm a big fan of capitalizing on the moment, and fortunately, King's Hawaiian and I have this same energy and attitude about it. We're giving away a million bucks to a fan. We've been having this Slider Sunday Million Dollar Showdown that's been taking place. I've been writing a bunch of recipes and showing people all the diversity that we have inside of our King's Hawaiian menu, from the rolls to the slider rolls to the pretzels to the sliced bread — you name it.

You go big or go home. Let's do this right. I, unfortunately, go through a depression because I know that the season's going to end, but until then, I'm living it up.

You've been to a bunch of Super Bowls. I even saw that you were in a commercial last year, which looked awesome. What is the top Super Bowl highlight that you've experienced thus far?

Well, I'm in a movie that's getting ready to come out here soon, "80 for Brady." I was at that game back when it was the Patriots in Atlanta. I was at that game. My wife's a huge Patriots fan. We were sitting there, and the Patriots were getting blown out. I don't leave — It's the Super Bowl. You're there; let's ride it out. Of course, we all know what happened, and it turned around. That was a pretty amazing experience to have.

Every single one of them has [been amazing]. This is a cool one — we were at the game when the Patriots played and Julian Edelman got the MVP. Julian is a good buddy of ours. We were down on the field. My youngest son, Ryder, was there, and Julian took the gloves that he had made the famous catch with, the red gloves, and gave them to Ryder.

