Oreo's New Flavor Will Make You Do A Double-Take

Is there anything Oreo hasn't stuffed between its cookies? Seriously, just think about it. The world has eaten a variety of Oreo creme flavors like spicy cinnamon, java chips, and hot chicken wings, per Elite Daily. But it seems like the brand's tasty work is never done. Because now CNN reports another new flavor is getting sandwiched between those two iconic chocolate wafers. And this time when coming up with another cookie, Oreo seems to have looked inward for inspiration.

Oreo purists, after years of only ever venturing to try the brand's double-stuffed dessert, the company is finally making a limited-edition treat that even you should be able to enjoy. Because Oreo's new flavor is, you guessed it, Oreo. Okay, so maybe you didn't guess it but CNN reports the brand has apparently decided that the only thing it hasn't stuffed its Oreos with are more Oreos. Technically called the cookies-n-creme flavor (we can only assume for everyone's sanity), here's what we know about the cookie that claims to be "the most Oreo Oreo."