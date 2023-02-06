Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, And Brie Larson's Hellmann's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Brings The Puns
As sports fans look forward to watching the Super Bowl each year, many viewers eagerly anticipate viewing creative commercials during ad breaks. In fact, according to Illinois News Bureau, many viewers of the Super Bowl are there for the ads— and some are even more excited about them than they are for the game.
These advertisements are generally created to be funnier and more entertaining than typical TV marketing tactics, and it allows those who may not be big sports fans to join in on the fun at parties. In addition, with such high viewership, a good commercial can create a lot of buzz, and a brand may be talked about for quite a while after it airs.
Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl commercial will air during the big game on Sunday, February 12, but the company posted the commercial early online for fans of the brand to enjoy. It's packed full of puns and celebrity appearances — as well as a tasty recipe you could make for your own Super Bowl party.
The commercial features a play on two names
Hellmann's posted its Super Bowl 2023 ad to its YouTube channel. The offbeat commercial features actors Jon Hamm and Brie Larson inside a refrigerator. The actors talk and conclude that they are in there among other foods due to a play on their names — Hamm and Brie — which sounds like the lunch meat and cheese, respectively.
Comedian Pete Davidson — who appears life-size, as compared to the miniature versions of the actors — then appears to open the fridge door and says, "I'm going to eat you guys." The commercial cuts to a sandwich being made, with ham and brie cheese between two slices of bread and Hellmann's mayonnaise being spread on the exterior. The snack is then toasted in a panini press.
The commercial concludes with Davidson eating his creation at a party, telling the now life-size Larson and Hamm, "You guys are really delicious." Hamm responds with, "That's weird," while Larson stares. The recipe for the sandwich created in the commercial can be found on Hellmann's website. While it's nothing earth-shattering, it is likely to be a hit for football fans who rarely stray from American cheese when making a play for a mid-game ham sandwich.