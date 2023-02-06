Pete Davidson, Jon Hamm, And Brie Larson's Hellmann's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Brings The Puns

As sports fans look forward to watching the Super Bowl each year, many viewers eagerly anticipate viewing creative commercials during ad breaks. In fact, according to Illinois News Bureau, many viewers of the Super Bowl are there for the ads— and some are even more excited about them than they are for the game.

These advertisements are generally created to be funnier and more entertaining than typical TV marketing tactics, and it allows those who may not be big sports fans to join in on the fun at parties. In addition, with such high viewership, a good commercial can create a lot of buzz, and a brand may be talked about for quite a while after it airs.

Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl commercial will air during the big game on Sunday, February 12, but the company posted the commercial early online for fans of the brand to enjoy. It's packed full of puns and celebrity appearances — as well as a tasty recipe you could make for your own Super Bowl party.