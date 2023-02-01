Baskin-Robbins Will Re-Release A Fan-Favorite Flavor For Valentine's Day
Baskin-Robbins has been around since 1945 and has released more than 1,400 ice cream flavors over the years. The chain sells its signature ice cream flavors in standard cups and bowls, but they can also be blended into milkshakes and freezes or shaped into ice cream cakes.
Baskin-Robbins is known for its "31 flavor" concept. The chain reportedly wanted to make sure customers would have the ability to order a different flavor of ice cream for each day of every month. But the chain doesn't just limit itself to serving those 31 flavors — each month, Baskin-Robbins releases a "Flavor of the Month," and it often relates to holidays or other seasonal flavors.
Though these limited-time ice cream flavors leave at the end of each month, they aren't always gone forever. This February, the ice cream chain is re-releasing a highly requested flavor from the '90s in honor of Valentine's Day.
A fan-favorite flavor is making a comeback
Baskin-Robbins will re-release its "Love Potion #31" ice cream as its February Flavor of the Month, according to a press release sent to Daily Meal. The ice cream flavor was originally released in 1995, and its return is reportedly frequently requested by fans. Each scoop features a swirl of white chocolate and raspberry ice creams, decorated with raspberry-filled chocolate hearts, chocolate chips, and raspberry swirls.
The ice cream can be enjoyed in a typical cup or cone, but the chain will also be offering chocolate-dipped waffle cones and bowls. Customers will also be able to purchase pre-packaged quarts, while supplies last.
Baskin-Robbins will also be releasing the all-new, heart-shaped "Crazy for You Cake." Guests can choose any ice cream flavor fillings — including "Love Potion #31" — and each cake will be decorated with fudge, Oreo cookies, sprinkles, and buttercream rosettes. The ice cream and cake will be available to order at participating Baskin-Robbins locations beginning February 1.