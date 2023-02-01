Baskin-Robbins Will Re-Release A Fan-Favorite Flavor For Valentine's Day

Baskin-Robbins has been around since 1945 and has released more than 1,400 ice cream flavors over the years. The chain sells its signature ice cream flavors in standard cups and bowls, but they can also be blended into milkshakes and freezes or shaped into ice cream cakes.

Baskin-Robbins is known for its "31 flavor" concept. The chain reportedly wanted to make sure customers would have the ability to order a different flavor of ice cream for each day of every month. But the chain doesn't just limit itself to serving those 31 flavors — each month, Baskin-Robbins releases a "Flavor of the Month," and it often relates to holidays or other seasonal flavors.

Though these limited-time ice cream flavors leave at the end of each month, they aren't always gone forever. This February, the ice cream chain is re-releasing a highly requested flavor from the '90s in honor of Valentine's Day.