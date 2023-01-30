Today's Adorable Google Doodle Is Celebrating All Things Boba

Though it's not a traditionally American drink, bubble tea, or "boba," has become a huge sensation in the States, per Food & Wine. The drink's origins are somewhat murky, but the culture became popular in the 1980s in Taiwan. Tapioca balls were added to the bottom of a glass, then topped with shaved ice and milk tea. Eventually, the options expanded to use fruit boba, flavored powders, and syrups.

There are a few different types of bubble tea, per The Spruce Eats. Milk tea combines black tea and milk, adding flavored tapioca pearls. Thai tea is a little thicker, using sweetened condensed milk with black tea and pearls. Fruit tea blends refreshing fruit-based teas with flavored boba pearls. And taro bubble tea purées taro roots and blends them into the tea, adding an extra flavor element.

To celebrate this drink's popularity, Google has released a mini-game with today's doodle.