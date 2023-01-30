The M&M's Spokescandies Controversy Rages On

The M&M's slogan once said, "It melts in your mouth, not in your hands" (via MoMA Learning). But recently, the classic candy has had quite the controversy on its hands. Trouble first brewed when Mars shifted the shoe design of its green M&M mascot from high-heeled go-go boots to similar sneakers to ones the other "spokescandies" wear in 2022, to appeal to what the company called a "more dynamic, progressive world" (via CBS News).

Insider reports that the spokescandies were spawned to stop a sales slump in the 1990s. The green character first sported boots in 1997, which Snopes says was a direct response to a widespread urban legend that green M&M's were aphrodisiacs. But since then, "Ms. Green" has been maligned for being over-sexualized, hence the wardrobe change. Likewise, the brown M&M's high heels were lowered, and a purple M&M was introduced.

Mars' moves drew intense criticism from Fox News TV host Tucker Carlson, who called the updated female spokescandies "woke," "less sexy," "unappealing," and "distinctively frumpy" in the case of the purple character (via NPR and CNET). So Mars has taken drastic measures. Or has it?