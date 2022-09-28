M&M's Is Making History With The Addition Of A Brand New Color

Whether you're a fan of M&M's or not, you're probably familiar with the brand's character mascots, each of which represents a different M&M color, and is paired with a distinct personality to boot. These fun-loving characters are featured on the packaging and marketing materials; when they're in an animated form, they are voiced by well-known celebrities, such as J.K. Simmons (Yellow) and Vanessa Williams (Ms. Brown), per the website Behind the Voice Actors.

If you've been paying close enough attention, you may have noticed that all but one color of the rainbow was represented by these characters. Now, however, it looks like this is no longer the case. In September 2022, the "melts in your mouth, not in your hands" candy company announced the addition of its newest character and color: Purple, per Mars, Inc.

Purple joins Yellow as a peanut M&M, 10 years after the last character was added, as Today reported on September 28. Sporting a pair of lace-up boots and long lashes, Purple made her debut in song. In a light-hearted music video, she sings about how she's just going to be herself, sending a powerful message to the world.