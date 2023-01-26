A New Report From Kroger Shows What Shoppers Are Looking For In 2023
Food trends can be really unpredictable territory for grocery stores. Just look at the impact of TikTok's famous tomato feta pasta from 2021 — one random day there's a feta cheese shortage because people love the dish so much. Well, someone has to keep an eye on these consumer trends to make sure the products people want really make it to shelves. For that, Kroger's got us covered. The supermarket chain is always doing surveys and reports examining the changing needs of its customers, like its recent survey on shopper attitudes when it comes to saving money. According to Supermarket News, Kroger consumers are really prioritizing saving this year, with 71% of shoppers on the lookout for coupons to help with rising grocery costs.
Kroger is back with another report — and this one's big. On January 25, Kroger released its annual Food Trends Report, the fifth in the grocery chain's series. The helpful tool was made by Kroger to look at consumer behavior to get insight into "emerging food trends, consumer behaviors, and popular items for the year." So what can we expect from shoppers this year?
2023 is all about gathering
According to Kroger's announcement of its 2023 Food Trends Report, there are a few things we can expect from shoppers this year. First, America still has a strong desire to keep making meals at home. As the struggles of the pandemic subside, friends want to invite each other inside again. Kroger's senior vice president Stuart Aitken said, "In 2023, cooking at home remains a mainstay with customers gathering together to celebrate time lost and save money as inflation moderates."
A big part of this renewed sense of togetherness is about celebrating shared heritage through food. For those occasions, Kroger recommends products like its Private Selection Argentinian Inspired Chimichurri Blend or Home Chef Indian Style Chicken Curry Soup. Since entertaining is back, crowd-pleasers like cheese plates, desserts, and even "salt and pepper flavored items" are big. Kroger recommends the Home Chef Broccoli Cheddar Chicken Casserole for gatherings or Murray's Mini-Brie for a charcuterie. Easy to-whip-up party fares like dips and quick snacks are also on the up and up.
In the world of entrees, more consumers are eating seafood than ever before — like Kroger's Beer Battered Shrimp or Private Selection Crab Cakes. After many spent the pandemic learning how to cook from home, some feel the kitchen is a much more accessible place than before.