A New Report From Kroger Shows What Shoppers Are Looking For In 2023

Food trends can be really unpredictable territory for grocery stores. Just look at the impact of TikTok's famous tomato feta pasta from 2021 — one random day there's a feta cheese shortage because people love the dish so much. Well, someone has to keep an eye on these consumer trends to make sure the products people want really make it to shelves. For that, Kroger's got us covered. The supermarket chain is always doing surveys and reports examining the changing needs of its customers, like its recent survey on shopper attitudes when it comes to saving money. According to Supermarket News, Kroger consumers are really prioritizing saving this year, with 71% of shoppers on the lookout for coupons to help with rising grocery costs.

Kroger is back with another report — and this one's big. On January 25, Kroger released its annual Food Trends Report, the fifth in the grocery chain's series. The helpful tool was made by Kroger to look at consumer behavior to get insight into "emerging food trends, consumer behaviors, and popular items for the year." So what can we expect from shoppers this year?