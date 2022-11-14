KFC's Famous Buckets Are Getting A Makeover For The Holidays

As the holiday season draws near, many brands and restaurants are prepping to embrace the Christmas spirit. Starbucks serves up drinks in its iconic holiday cups, but KFC has its own unique packaging each year to add some festive fun to mealtime.

The first Kentucky Fried Chicken (more commonly known as KFC, per Reader's Digest) franchise location opened in Salt Lake City in 1952, according to the KFC website. Harland Sanders had begun working on his iconic chicken around 1930 and had opened a roadside motel in Corbin, Kentucky, where he served his food. By 1939, Sanders had found the perfect blend of herbs and spices to perfect his secret recipe. Today, KFC notes that there are over 25,000 locations across 145 countries and territories.

This year, KFC is celebrating the holiday season with special value meals to help save some cash in between buying gifts. Plus, if you're buying for a crowd, the fast-food chain's holiday-themed buckets include an extra sweet bonus, while supplies last.