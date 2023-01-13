New Data Shows 'Dry January' Isn't As Popular As It Once Was

A new survey from Morning Consult shows that 2023 Dry January figures have fallen from the previous year. According to their poll, only 15% of people plan on participating by skipping alcohol for the entire month of January. Fewer millennials are participating this year, but their rates of drinking have decreased overall. Consider that 69% of this age group stated they consumed alcohol in 2021, while only 62% said the same in 2022.

Surprisingly, the reason for the lower figures has a lot to do with changes to general drinking habits: It's believed that the pandemic had an effect on 2022 figures, as people had fewer opportunities to go out when faced with surging infection rates. Overall, Morning Consult noted that worries about health and finances were the leading reasons behind their efforts.

For a better perspective on how rates of participation have decreased, consider a 2022 Dry January survey reported by CNN Business. The survey, which was conducted by CGA, found that 35% of Americans above the age of 21 participated in the campaign that year. Many of the people who participated switched to non-alcoholic beverages during the month, including mocktails featuring tasty ingredients but lacking the strong spirits used to make traditional cocktails. Numbers for 2022 showed a steep increase when compared to figures from 2019, during which 21% of people reportedly abstained from alcohol for the entire month.