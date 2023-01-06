Behold The Undisputed King Of Movie Theater Popcorn

The movie theater experience is so much more than just a comfy chair in a dark auditorium. As many theaters like to remind you before the film starts, no movie is complete without a bubbly drink and a big bucket of popcorn. According to KENS-TV, one movie theater employee in Corpus Christi is elevating the simple art of serving up popcorn.

Thanks to a viral Tik Tok video, Jason Grosboll has become somewhat of a celebrity for his skills. In the video, he is seen scooping popcorn with flourish and grace, layering it with butter, and giving it a spin on his finger to mix it before adding another scoop.

Replicating the taste of movie theater popcorn at home has long been a pursuit of many microwave popcorn aficionados. While it might take a secret ingredient to get that taste, you can always try and replicate this kind of showmanship. The video has caught the attention of millions of viewers and even spurred on a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"