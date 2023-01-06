Behold The Undisputed King Of Movie Theater Popcorn
The movie theater experience is so much more than just a comfy chair in a dark auditorium. As many theaters like to remind you before the film starts, no movie is complete without a bubbly drink and a big bucket of popcorn. According to KENS-TV, one movie theater employee in Corpus Christi is elevating the simple art of serving up popcorn.
Thanks to a viral Tik Tok video, Jason Grosboll has become somewhat of a celebrity for his skills. In the video, he is seen scooping popcorn with flourish and grace, layering it with butter, and giving it a spin on his finger to mix it before adding another scoop.
Replicating the taste of movie theater popcorn at home has long been a pursuit of many microwave popcorn aficionados. While it might take a secret ingredient to get that taste, you can always try and replicate this kind of showmanship. The video has caught the attention of millions of viewers and even spurred on a guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Popcorn king goes Hollywood
During his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Grosboll shared some of the secrets to his popcorn serving techniques. He was supposedly inspired by a fellow employee who learned to spin the buckets on his finger during lulls at work. Grosboll started practicing it himself, and eventually created a signature flair. He says he's been working at the Cinemark 16 theater in Corpus Christi for about 10 years and became so well known for his popcorn serving that he had "popcorn guy" put on his name tag, via Tik Tok.
Grosboll will be going from slinging popcorn in Texas to doing it in Hollywood for the stars. Kimmel was so impressed by Grosboll and his skills, that he invited him to serve popcorn at this year's Oscars awards.
"You think you could get the weekend off to make popcorn for Tom Cruise, is that possible?" asked Kimmel.
Kimmel will be presenting the show this year, and it appears Grosboll will be joining him thanks to his flashy popcorn skills.