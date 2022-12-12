Popcorn Fans Tell Daily Meal What They Think Is The Best Microwavable Brand - Exclusive Survey
Popcorn is one of the most popular snacks on the market. Per Act II Popcorn's website, it's a healthy alternative to many other snacks, packing in plenty of the daily recommended amounts of both whole grain and fiber. But while going out and grabbing a bucket of the golden-hued snack at a movie theater is tempting, the price tag isn't. And besides, what can beat indulging in a nice bag of buttery popcorn in the comfort of your own home?
According to Candy & Snack Today, the demand for popcorn rises each year, and the market value is slowly approaching the $2 billion range. Per The New York Times, Pillsbury was the first brand to introduce the quick and easy-to-make product in 1982. And according to some old advertisements from Pillsbury, the popcorn was kept frozen then.
While the snack itself is now a hit, everyone has a preference for brand name and flavor. So what is America's favorite brand of microwaveable popcorn? We conducted a survey to find out.
America loves this popcorn brand the most
According to a survey of 588 Americans by The Daily Meal, Orville Redenbacher is the most popular brand of popcorn by a landslide with 47.45% of the votes. It was the first popcorn of its kind, per Orville Redenbacher, and the company immediately became known for its fluffy, light taste.
It's hard to follow in the footsteps of such a large brand, but coming in second place is yet another classic called Pop Secret which garnered 19.73% of the vote. Owned by the Campbell Soup Company, these popcorn products have been in circulation since 1985, per Potato Pro. Coming in third place for favorite microwaveable popcorn brand is Act II with 15.99% of the vote. Per Act II, the name of the brand itself comes from a change in the original product, since it was initially sold under the name Act I as a frozen snack. Now all of its popcorn can survive in your pantry.
The last two brands on this roster are Skinny Pop with 8.50% of voters loving it best and Newman's Own with 8.33%. But let's be totally honest, popcorn from a movie theater is still probably number one right?