Popcorn Fans Tell Daily Meal What They Think Is The Best Microwavable Brand - Exclusive Survey

Popcorn is one of the most popular snacks on the market. Per Act II Popcorn's website, it's a healthy alternative to many other snacks, packing in plenty of the daily recommended amounts of both whole grain and fiber. But while going out and grabbing a bucket of the golden-hued snack at a movie theater is tempting, the price tag isn't. And besides, what can beat indulging in a nice bag of buttery popcorn in the comfort of your own home?

According to Candy & Snack Today, the demand for popcorn rises each year, and the market value is slowly approaching the $2 billion range. Per The New York Times, Pillsbury was the first brand to introduce the quick and easy-to-make product in 1982. And according to some old advertisements from Pillsbury, the popcorn was kept frozen then.

While the snack itself is now a hit, everyone has a preference for brand name and flavor. So what is America's favorite brand of microwaveable popcorn? We conducted a survey to find out.