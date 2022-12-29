McDonald's Is Dropping A Happy Meal Inspired By Super Mario Bros.

It's common knowledge that one of the best parts of a McDonald's Happy Meal is the toy, and the fast food brand recently released its latest lineup of collectibles. To celebrate the video game character Mario's transition to the silver screen, characters from the popular series will be featured as the latest toys in every Happy Meal box. McDonald's announced the new toys via its official Instagram page.

Of course, this news should sound familiar to anyone who follows this space closely enough. GameRant reported rumors about these toys almost a month ago after spotting a promotional flier for this particular lineup in a Japanese McDonald's. It featured the eight toys that have now been confirmed by the fast-food giant.

Although these particular playthings are obviously geared toward children, the nostalgic factor of the popular '80s video game series likely means that these will prove popular with adults too. Of course, McDonald's is no stranger to acknowledging the wide-ranging popularity of their toys, having actually made Happy Meals for adults earlier this year.

This means plenty of folks who haven't enjoyed a Happy Meal since Ronald McDonald was the face of the franchise might be trying to collect all eight toys as well. So, which toys should Mario fans keep an eye out for?