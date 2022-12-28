The New Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich Promises To Bring The Spicy
Since its opening in 1964, Arby's has been known for its roast beef sandwiches and claims to be the "second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world."
Despite that Arby's was originally meant to be a more upscale version of fast food, the chain can hang its hat on its humble yet popular roast beef sandwiches that they've served since day one. However, the introduction of newer items, including limited releases, hasn't hurt either.
Early in 2022, the beefy brand finally released a burger for the first time (via USA TODAY). The Wagyu burger, classically styled with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and a special sauce was such a hit in its limited release, that it returned to the menu later in the year. Around the same time in late 2022, Arby's also released a new dessert, introducing its patrons to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie.
Not to be hampered by the confines of its own brick and mortar, Arby's branched out into selling some of its sauces and fried fare at supermarkets and even launched crinkle and curly fry flavored vodka which was available to order via delivery in a limited number of states until it sold out.
Now, Arby's is heating up its limited-release menu once again with its new addition of the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich.
What is the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich?
The Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich appears to pack a punch, topped with spicy mayo, hot spices, and diced jalapeños (via Arby's). Served on a sesame seed bun with lettuce, it clocks in at 475 calories for just the sandwich or you can make it a combo which ups the count to about 1,245 calories.
Chew boom describes the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich as a tamer version of the chain's limited-release Diablo Dare earlier in the year which makes sense since the latter sandwich, per USA TODAY, was branded as the hottest sandwich available at the time. Depending on your tolerance for heat, this still-spicy sandwich might be a better choice than the Diablo Dare. Some Redditors are already more interested in this newest roast beef rendition, citing that the previous sandwich's multiple spices were "jarring" or that it "wasn't fun spice."
The sandwich is available at locations across the country for about $4.99 (depending on the market) and is also featured on the two for $7 menu as well (via BRAND Eating).