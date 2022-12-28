The New Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich Promises To Bring The Spicy

Since its opening in 1964, Arby's has been known for its roast beef sandwiches and claims to be the "second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world."

Despite that Arby's was originally meant to be a more upscale version of fast food, the chain can hang its hat on its humble yet popular roast beef sandwiches that they've served since day one. However, the introduction of newer items, including limited releases, hasn't hurt either.

Early in 2022, the beefy brand finally released a burger for the first time (via USA TODAY). The Wagyu burger, classically styled with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and a special sauce was such a hit in its limited release, that it returned to the menu later in the year. Around the same time in late 2022, Arby's also released a new dessert, introducing its patrons to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie.

Not to be hampered by the confines of its own brick and mortar, Arby's branched out into selling some of its sauces and fried fare at supermarkets and even launched crinkle and curly fry flavored vodka which was available to order via delivery in a limited number of states until it sold out.

Now, Arby's is heating up its limited-release menu once again with its new addition of the Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich.