Arby's Is Officially Bringing Back It's Fan-Favorite Wagyu Burger

The Arby's slogan may be "We have the meats," but its regular menu is notably missing burgers. The chain instead focuses on its sandwiches — made from roast beef, turkey, chicken, short rib, or corned beef — and chicken tenders (via Arby's). But that doesn't mean the fast-food chain never served burgers. In fact, its first burger release was a huge success.

In May, Arby's released its first-ever burger: the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (via USA Today). The release was reportedly so popular that the burgers sold out before the promotion was due to end, much to the disappointment of the fast-food chain's fans, reports The Fast Food Post. To compensate for the lack of availability, Arby's offered coupons to customers for half off the price of a Greek Gyro or a Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich with the purchase of any other full-price menu item. Now, thanks to high demand, Arby's will be bringing back the Wagyu burger.