Arby's Is Officially Bringing Back It's Fan-Favorite Wagyu Burger
The Arby's slogan may be "We have the meats," but its regular menu is notably missing burgers. The chain instead focuses on its sandwiches — made from roast beef, turkey, chicken, short rib, or corned beef — and chicken tenders (via Arby's). But that doesn't mean the fast-food chain never served burgers. In fact, its first burger release was a huge success.
In May, Arby's released its first-ever burger: the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (via USA Today). The release was reportedly so popular that the burgers sold out before the promotion was due to end, much to the disappointment of the fast-food chain's fans, reports The Fast Food Post. To compensate for the lack of availability, Arby's offered coupons to customers for half off the price of a Greek Gyro or a Smokehouse Brisket Sandwich with the purchase of any other full-price menu item. Now, thanks to high demand, Arby's will be bringing back the Wagyu burger.
This limited run follows a huge success
According to a press release, Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger will return for another limited run, beginning November 21 at participating locations across the United States. The burger patties are made from 51% American Wagyu — a blend between Japanese Wagyu and continental cattle beef. The other 49% of the patty is comprised of ground beef. It is then cooked sous vide, ensuring a crispy outer edge of the burger with a slightly pink center.
The patty is placed on a toasted brioche bun and topped with American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, and Arby's burger sauce, according to an Arby's Instagram post. The sauce blends mayonnaise, relish, ketchup, mustard, and Sriracha (via Restaurant Business Online). Though the burger doesn't have a set end date, Arby's locations will only be serving them while supplies last — and if the burger's previous run is anything to go by, you'll want to get out and grab one as soon as you can.