Arby's Just Dropped A Peanut Butter Cup-Inspired Treat To Its Dessert Lineup

Arby's may have the meats — or at least it likes to say that it does — but meat alone does not a restaurant make. Although Arby's has everything from roast beef sandwiches to chicken nuggets to even burgers every so often, the chain also has a fairly modest selection of desserts that one can pair with their smorgasbord of meat.

For example, Arby's has a few variations on milkshakes, ranging from chocolate to vanilla to "Jamocha," a flavor that Fast Food Menu Prices describes as being a combination of chocolate and either mocha or java. Arby's also has its own version of McDonald's famous apple pie, known as the Apple Turnover. While Brand Eating admits that it's not anything incredibly noteworthy, it's still a pretty good dessert for an affordable price. In short, aside from the savory, salty, and spicy options that Arby's usually offers, it's good to know that it offers a few sweet treats to go alongside them.

Continuing this tradition, Arby's is introducing a dessert that promises to be loaded with everyone's favorite peanut butter and chocolate confection: Reese's. So what exactly is this new dessert and is it any good?