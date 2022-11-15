Arby's Just Dropped A Peanut Butter Cup-Inspired Treat To Its Dessert Lineup
Arby's may have the meats — or at least it likes to say that it does — but meat alone does not a restaurant make. Although Arby's has everything from roast beef sandwiches to chicken nuggets to even burgers every so often, the chain also has a fairly modest selection of desserts that one can pair with their smorgasbord of meat.
For example, Arby's has a few variations on milkshakes, ranging from chocolate to vanilla to "Jamocha," a flavor that Fast Food Menu Prices describes as being a combination of chocolate and either mocha or java. Arby's also has its own version of McDonald's famous apple pie, known as the Apple Turnover. While Brand Eating admits that it's not anything incredibly noteworthy, it's still a pretty good dessert for an affordable price. In short, aside from the savory, salty, and spicy options that Arby's usually offers, it's good to know that it offers a few sweet treats to go alongside them.
Continuing this tradition, Arby's is introducing a dessert that promises to be loaded with everyone's favorite peanut butter and chocolate confection: Reese's. So what exactly is this new dessert and is it any good?
Arby's newest dessert is a peanut butter cup-filled cookie
As Guilty Eats reports, Arby's latest addition to the dessert menu is Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie. As the name implies, it's a chocolate chip cookie stuffed with chopped pieces of a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. YouTuber, The Endorsement, reviewed the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Cookie describes it as a "pretty decent tasting cookie," but noted that for some reason, his cookie tasted stale and cold compared to the warm and fresh version of the cookies he used to get at Arby's.
The Southern Snack reported that the cookie is more of a "sugary peanut butter cookie" stuffed with Reese's chunks, noting that although it was sweet and had a hint of salt from the peanut butter, he wished that there would be more of a Reese's flavor to it. The end result, however, was a positive one, with the cookie getting a 7 out of 10 score.
If you're a fan of Reese's or Arby's — or both — you may want to see for yourself if this cookie is the best of both worlds or nothing too spectacular.