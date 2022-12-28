New York State's Devastating Blizzard Has Completely Engulfed One Restaurant In Ice

New York faced a devastating blizzard through Christmas weekend, reports Reuters. The state saw up to 52 inches of snowfall around the Buffalo area in just four days. Buffalo, which is New York's second-largest city, was one of the areas that were hardest hit by the storm.

A driving ban went into effect, prohibiting citizens from traveling temporarily so that road crews could work to clear streets. Though the weather might begin to warm up later this week, Reuters reports that the higher temperatures could cause flooding as the snow melts.

Hamburg, New York, which is just outside of Buffalo, is home to Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant. Thanks to the storm, the restaurant announced via Facebook that it would be closed over the holiday weekend in order to encourage people to stay home and safe. And it's a good thing it stayed closed — the restaurant was completely covered in ice for a few days due to the frigid temperatures.