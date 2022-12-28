New York State's Devastating Blizzard Has Completely Engulfed One Restaurant In Ice
New York faced a devastating blizzard through Christmas weekend, reports Reuters. The state saw up to 52 inches of snowfall around the Buffalo area in just four days. Buffalo, which is New York's second-largest city, was one of the areas that were hardest hit by the storm.
A driving ban went into effect, prohibiting citizens from traveling temporarily so that road crews could work to clear streets. Though the weather might begin to warm up later this week, Reuters reports that the higher temperatures could cause flooding as the snow melts.
Hamburg, New York, which is just outside of Buffalo, is home to Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant. Thanks to the storm, the restaurant announced via Facebook that it would be closed over the holiday weekend in order to encourage people to stay home and safe. And it's a good thing it stayed closed — the restaurant was completely covered in ice for a few days due to the frigid temperatures.
The ice acted as a barrier from the storm
Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant has rested on the shore of Lake Erie since it opened in 1949. The owner told NBC New York that icicles began forming on the restaurant around 8 a.m. on December 23, and freezing temperatures combined with winds continued building ice around the restaurant. Eventually, the entire building was completely covered in ice.
Since the restaurant is still encased in ice, the owners won't know of any damage to the restaurant until it fully thaws and they can thoroughly inspect the building. Fortunately, the foundation likely remained intact, since the ice acted as a barrier from the storm. Additionally, the owners noted no broken windows, no leaking, and no damage to the flooring.
According to a Facebook post, the restaurant was able to reopen as of December 27 with only minor damage — though customers may have a difficult time finding a spot to park, as the parking lot sustained damages from the storm.