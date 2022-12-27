Del Taco Made Dreams Come True With The Orange Cream Shake Return

Del Taco first opened in California in 1964, serving up tacos, tostadas, cheeseburgers, and fries. The restaurant saw success in sales, and began opening more locations, with the 100th restaurant opening in 1978. It also added more items to its menu and developed a loyal fan following, in part due to the low cost of its menu items, with its "20 Under $2" menu offerings allowing customers to get a full meal for a relatively low price.

Unfortunately, fast-food menu items often come and go, no matter how many fans they might have. This could be due to low demand, high production costs, or limited supplies available.

Some discontinued fast-food menu items, such as Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza and the McDonald's McRib, have returned to menus after the restaurants heard fans' pleas. And fortunately for Del Taco fans, one discontinued item will be making a return for a limited time.