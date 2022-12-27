Del Taco Made Dreams Come True With The Orange Cream Shake Return
Del Taco first opened in California in 1964, serving up tacos, tostadas, cheeseburgers, and fries. The restaurant saw success in sales, and began opening more locations, with the 100th restaurant opening in 1978. It also added more items to its menu and developed a loyal fan following, in part due to the low cost of its menu items, with its "20 Under $2" menu offerings allowing customers to get a full meal for a relatively low price.
Unfortunately, fast-food menu items often come and go, no matter how many fans they might have. This could be due to low demand, high production costs, or limited supplies available.
Some discontinued fast-food menu items, such as Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza and the McDonald's McRib, have returned to menus after the restaurants heard fans' pleas. And fortunately for Del Taco fans, one discontinued item will be making a return for a limited time.
Fans brought this sweet treat back
Del Taco announced on December 21 that its orange cream shake was returning to menus, thanks to fans' requests. Fansided notes that the shake was removed from menus eight years ago, but fans have been begging for its return ever since. The shake's flavor mimics the taste of an orange creamsicle ice cream bar; Del Taco describes it as a mixture of creamy vanilla and citrus-y Fanta Orange flavors.
Fans are ready for the treat's comeback, too. "I am going to buy $100 of the Del Taco orange shakes," one person tweeted.
The shake comes in three sizes at participating locations. A mini shake is $1.69, a regular will run you $4.19, and a large costs $4.89, though prices may vary by location. The treat is only available for a limited time, though the fast-food chain hasn't set an end date for the promotion.