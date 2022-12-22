Fake Starbucks Locations Are Still Selling Coffee, Despite Legal Threats

From a distance, the green siren calls with the promise of a well-brewed coffee and a place where a community can gather. The Starbucks logo, its coffee, and its corporate culture is more than just a name and a logo. Whether enjoyed near or far from home, the brand comes with a promise that its product meets a standard. When fake Starbucks locations seek to sell unauthorized coffee products to consumers, the choice brews a complicated legal situation.

As reported in a December 22 Associated Press article (via ABC News), three unlicensed Starbucks cafes continue to operate in Iraq. While these cafes are not necessarily new openings, per a 2021 report by The Node, the iconic coffee company is considering new litigation to close down the pirated stores based on an intellectual property infringement. Formerly operated by Amin Makhsusi, the businessman commented that he tried to obtain a Starbucks license but was denied. Instead, he purchases Starbucks coffee, products, and merchandise in another country and re-sells it in the Iraqi cafes. Although this concept can put money in his coffers, it negatively impacts Starbucks not only from a franchisee perspective but from an intellectual property aspect, too.

That Frappuccino is more than just blended liquid. Starbucks is an experience, and the unlicensed location may not be held to the same standards. For now, Starbucks is considering how to proceed, legal-wise, against the fake Starbucks locations in Iraq. And this situation is trickier than that custom drink order.