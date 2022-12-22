Outback's New Smoked Porterhouse Is Actually Served In Smoke

Outback Steakhouse seems excited to celebrate the holidays with seasonal meals. Aside from a shrimp-topped Kingsland Pasta, and a Cinnamon Oblivion ice cream dessert, there are some seasonal steaks on offer, according to Brand Eating. The New Sirloin & Tasmanian Shrimp reads like a tasty mess of their 'bloomin' options. Fried shrimp get a Nashville-hot treatment next to a sirloin doused with spicy butter.

The final seasonal option to celebrate the 2022 holiday season involves some unique techniques, special equipment, and some table-side dramatics. A porterhouse steak, which combines both a New York strip steak and a tenderloin steak (per MasterClass), is smoked, which is already pretty celebratory. But the restaurant chain is taking things to the next level.

After the two sides of the bone-in steak are sliced, they're served beneath a glass dome filled with more smoke. Presumably, that will add an extra dose of smokiness to the steaks and side of asparagus. Even if that's not the case, the real magic is pulling off the dome and releasing the aroma of smoke and steak to the diners at the table. That's some holiday drama we can all get behind! But if you can't get to an Outback, can you still get in on the smoked-meat action?