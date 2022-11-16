Aldi's Candy Cane Almonds Have Arrived In Time For The Holidays
Chocolate-covered almonds are one of the most delicious snacks on the planet — crunchy almonds covered in decadent dark chocolate are just too good to resist. (And, yes, the combination sometimes has us consuming an entire box in under 24 hours.) It's a good choice for a quick treat, and according to Vine to Bar, it's one that's heart-healthy, too.
Meanwhile, one of the holiday season's most beloved treats is the candy cane. Swirl it in a mug of hot cocoa, stick it in a stocking, or eat the candy by itself — it's a huge representation of the season. But we'll bet one of the things you didn't know about candy canes is that they pair well with chocolate almonds. And now, you can try the combination for yourself.
Aldi has created a holiday treat featuring candy canes and chocolate almonds, and fans are sharing their excitement about the limited-time offering.
Aldi's brand-new holiday snack
According to Hunker, the new offering is composed of roasted almonds coated in both dark and white chocolate, then finished off with crushed candy canes.
The new holiday addition has people scrambling to get a taste, with the product already making an appearance on Reddit threads. "They are sooooo good," one customer raved. "I ate the whole bag in one sitting," another customer commented on Your Aldi BFF's Instagram post about the new treat.
And while the limited-time offering is a new addition to the Aldi lineup, these chocolate almonds are already being compared to a similar concoction sold by Trader Joe's in 2020 (via Instagram). "They taste just like the Trader Joe's ones," one Instagram commenter claimed. "If these are anything like the Trader Joe's ones I need them," another person wrote. It remains to be seen which holiday offering fans will like best.