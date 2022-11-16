Aldi's Candy Cane Almonds Have Arrived In Time For The Holidays

Chocolate-covered almonds are one of the most delicious snacks on the planet — crunchy almonds covered in decadent dark chocolate are just too good to resist. (And, yes, the combination sometimes has us consuming an entire box in under 24 hours.) It's a good choice for a quick treat, and according to Vine to Bar, it's one that's heart-healthy, too.

Meanwhile, one of the holiday season's most beloved treats is the candy cane. Swirl it in a mug of hot cocoa, stick it in a stocking, or eat the candy by itself — it's a huge representation of the season. But we'll bet one of the things you didn't know about candy canes is that they pair well with chocolate almonds. And now, you can try the combination for yourself.

Aldi has created a holiday treat featuring candy canes and chocolate almonds, and fans are sharing their excitement about the limited-time offering.