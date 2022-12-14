Worker Strikes Took Over The Food Landscape In 2022

If you disregard "virtual restaurants" and alcohol-free liquors, we agree with Eater's Amy McCarthy that worker strikes have proven to be "the hottest trend" of 2022. Starbucks workers have been at the forefront of the movement, bolstered by ample support from the National Labor Relations Board. Employees at the coffee chain have been rallying for representation under Workers United nationwide since 2021, sparked by a highly publicized union vote at an outpost in Buffalo, New York. Since then, Starbucks workers have secured negotiation meetings, however fraught, with high-ups at the company, hoping to come to a consensus on issues like wages, training, and safety in the workplace.

In August 2022, Chipotle workers at Lansing, Michigan voted to form a union with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, becoming the first unionized outpost of the fast-casual chain, Slate reports. A few months earlier, in May, workers at McDonald's, Dollar General, and Wendy's banded together for a global day of action. "Workers at billion-dollar corporations from Dollar General to McDonald's still make on average less than $15 an hour while often being forced to work in unsafe, grueling conditions," writes The Guardian.

The list goes on, from Trader Joe's to Amazon to smaller "mom-and-pop spots," per Eater. We have no reason to believe the trend will fizzle out in 2023. If all goes well, we can expect the movement to expand beyond picket lines and into conference rooms.