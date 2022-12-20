2022 Was Not The Year For Cocktail Trends
The modern cocktail revival first got its start in 1995, according to Punch. However, the trend towards classic cocktails didn't pick up steam until 1999. That's the year Milk & Honey, Manhattan's version of an old-timey "speakeasy," first opened its doors and introduced drinkers to recipes of yore. The influence of Milk & Honey can still be felt in watering holes all over the nation and around the world. In addition to the lovingly crafted cocktails and insistence on using quality ingredients, Milk & Honey was also notable for the smoky, secluded ambiance it created.
While people still love a good, stiff drink these days, the time of cocktail trends seems to have come and gone. It's true the classics are still making a good showing, as illustrated by Drinks International. A survey involving 100 bars from around the world asked for the best-selling drinks at each establishment, with Negronis, Old Fashioneds, Dry Martinis, Margaritas, and Daiquiris taking the top five slots.
A 2022 top trends list from The Spirits Business also features retro selections, such as Espresso Martinis and Aperol Spritzes. But when it comes to an overwhelming liquor or drink preference, the trend never seemed to materialize.
Wild preferences, new innovations, and one cocktail standout
While it's difficult to pin down verifiable drink trends for 2022, Punch has quite a few suggestions for which cocktail trends should vanish from our collective consciousness. Writers and beverage industry professionals got together to name a few of the selections they've grown tired of, such as Frankenstein-esque combinations like Cosmojitos. They also cited off-the-wall highballs containing sodas such as Mountain Dew, with one participant stating, "We can collectively do better."
Canned cocktails were also mentioned pejoratively among the group, although CNBC reports that "ready-to-drink" cocktails are more popular than ever. In fact, the emerging drink category earned a whopping $1.6 billion in profits in 2021 alone, which was 42% higher than the year before. Their success has spurred many beverage manufacturers to create their own version, much to the chagrin of cocktail purists.
Despite the somewhat chaotic cocktail landscape this year, one drink did have a glowing moment in the sun. During an interview with "House of the Dragon" stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, as shared by NPR, D'Arcy responds that their go-to beverage is a Negroni Sbagliato plus Prosecco. For the unaware, a Negroni Sbagliato (which means "mistaken" in Italian) swaps out the gin for sparkling wine, which in D'Arcy's case is Prosecco. The clip became a huge hit on social media and resulted in many fans requesting the drink at their local bars.