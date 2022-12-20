2022 Was Not The Year For Cocktail Trends

The modern cocktail revival first got its start in 1995, according to Punch. However, the trend towards classic cocktails didn't pick up steam until 1999. That's the year Milk & Honey, Manhattan's version of an old-timey "speakeasy," first opened its doors and introduced drinkers to recipes of yore. The influence of Milk & Honey can still be felt in watering holes all over the nation and around the world. In addition to the lovingly crafted cocktails and insistence on using quality ingredients, Milk & Honey was also notable for the smoky, secluded ambiance it created.

While people still love a good, stiff drink these days, the time of cocktail trends seems to have come and gone. It's true the classics are still making a good showing, as illustrated by Drinks International. A survey involving 100 bars from around the world asked for the best-selling drinks at each establishment, with Negronis, Old Fashioneds, Dry Martinis, Margaritas, and Daiquiris taking the top five slots.

A 2022 top trends list from The Spirits Business also features retro selections, such as Espresso Martinis and Aperol Spritzes. But when it comes to an overwhelming liquor or drink preference, the trend never seemed to materialize.