Here's What Makes 'Wet Burritos' Unique

We all know that Taco Tuesday is the best day of the week, but Wet Burrito Wednesday may be seriously underrated.

Chimichangas, street tacos, chili con carne, burritos — many Americans view these classic foods as authentic Mexican dishes. But, compared to popular belief, these foods actually fall under the Tex-Mex category, which has evolved into its own cuisine since the 1970s. According to Serious Eats, "Tex-Mex" stems from the Tejano people, or Texan residents of Spanish or Mexican descent. It is a portmanteau of "Texan" and "Mexican" and was coined as its own cuisine by Diana Kennedy in her 1972 cookbook "Cuisines of Mexico," according to History.com.

Since then, Tex-Mex has become one of the largest food categories in America, with restaurants like Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Chipotle at the forefront of the scene. These restaurants are mostly known for their crunchy tacos, burrito bowls, and quesadillas, some of the most common and popular Tex-Mex items. But Tijuana Flats, recognized for its personalized murals and unusual sauces, is also known for its monstrous burritos. Served with a generous side of salted tortilla chips, these burritos can be made wet with chipotle, queso, or queso-Blanco sauce. But what makes this different from a regular burrito, and why is it unique?