Walmart's Grocery Delivery Drones Have Taken Flight For The Holidays

To keep up with the traffic of our busy lives, many businesses are getting creative with how they pack, ship, and deliver. Just look at Uber Eats and the introduction of its new drone-powered delivery system, via CNN. And while the pressure is always on for stores to appeal to a fast-paced customer base, that feeling is especially real during the holiday season. Some stores are especially kicking things up a notch this year to meet those challenges. Amazon added even more options to its delivery network in November for the holiday season, per its website, and the company even hired a slew of seasonal workers to help offset some of the pressure. But one store that offers customers more than a few options in the delivery department year-round is Walmart.

Per Walmart, the store offers choices like online ordering, express delivery, and even an option where customers can get groceries delivered right into their own refrigerators. Now the chain is expanding one of its most unique delivery options to even more of its stores.