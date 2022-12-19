Walmart's Grocery Delivery Drones Have Taken Flight For The Holidays
To keep up with the traffic of our busy lives, many businesses are getting creative with how they pack, ship, and deliver. Just look at Uber Eats and the introduction of its new drone-powered delivery system, via CNN. And while the pressure is always on for stores to appeal to a fast-paced customer base, that feeling is especially real during the holiday season. Some stores are especially kicking things up a notch this year to meet those challenges. Amazon added even more options to its delivery network in November for the holiday season, per its website, and the company even hired a slew of seasonal workers to help offset some of the pressure. But one store that offers customers more than a few options in the delivery department year-round is Walmart.
Per Walmart, the store offers choices like online ordering, express delivery, and even an option where customers can get groceries delivered right into their own refrigerators. Now the chain is expanding one of its most unique delivery options to even more of its stores.
Expanded drone program will reach 4 million households
In the spirit of the holiday season, Walmart is bringing a successful delivery option to even more of its stores. If you're in a pinch, consider getting your groceries delivered from Walmart via one of its drones. While the chain's DroneUp network has been available in select states since 2020, per Walmart, the program is now being expanded. Now 34 stores are a part of the DroneUp program across six states including Florida, Arizona, Utah, Arkansas, Virginia, and Texas.
Thousands of items are eligible through the DroneUp Delivery website. You can place an order anytime between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., and as long as your package weighs 10 pounds or less, you can look into receiving your package straight from a flying friend. (According to Tampa Bay 10, that even includes fragile items like eggs.) The delivery fee is $3.99 and can take as little as 30 minutes to arrive.
Walmart stores with a DroneUp delivery hub have certified pilots on standby to safely navigate deliveries to your front yard, so whether you need some last-minute tape for some gift wrapping or ingredients for an easy last-minute party dip, look to Walmart and its DroneUp program to help you out.