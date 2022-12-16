New Research Says Candy Canes Are Declining In Holiday Popularity

Candy canes and the holiday season will be forever intertwined. From the decor on a Christmas tree to a bowl on the desk, the peppermint-flavored treat always seems within reach. Although much has been said about people tightening their wallets this holiday season, the National Retail Federation reports that holiday shopping will grow between 6-8% in 2022, and holiday candy is part of those purchases. While those traditional red and white treats might be seen all around, a new study reports that candy canes may no longer have prime space on the sweets table.

According to CandyStore.com, the iconic candy cane has slipped off its branch as a top holiday candy choice. Specifically, it's only the top choice in Louisiana and Oregon. Although the traditional treat does crack the top three in a variety of states, it appears that chocolate candy, like M&M's, Snickers, and even Reese's, would be the preferred sweet item to be tucked in the stocking. Whether the fall in popularity is due to difficulty in eating, flavor boredom, or something else, the candy canes have slipped off their branch. Even though nostalgic flavors may be part of current food trends, it does not seem to have helped the candy cane, and a holiday food tradition might be broken.