New Research Says Candy Canes Are Declining In Holiday Popularity
Candy canes and the holiday season will be forever intertwined. From the decor on a Christmas tree to a bowl on the desk, the peppermint-flavored treat always seems within reach. Although much has been said about people tightening their wallets this holiday season, the National Retail Federation reports that holiday shopping will grow between 6-8% in 2022, and holiday candy is part of those purchases. While those traditional red and white treats might be seen all around, a new study reports that candy canes may no longer have prime space on the sweets table.
According to CandyStore.com, the iconic candy cane has slipped off its branch as a top holiday candy choice. Specifically, it's only the top choice in Louisiana and Oregon. Although the traditional treat does crack the top three in a variety of states, it appears that chocolate candy, like M&M's, Snickers, and even Reese's, would be the preferred sweet item to be tucked in the stocking. Whether the fall in popularity is due to difficulty in eating, flavor boredom, or something else, the candy canes have slipped off their branch. Even though nostalgic flavors may be part of current food trends, it does not seem to have helped the candy cane, and a holiday food tradition might be broken.
What is causing the candy cane to slip in popularity?
According to Time, 1.76 billion candy canes are produced each year. While the majority of these treats are consumed between November and December, it appears that peppermint is not the only flavor molded into that cane shape. In 2021, ChapStick, which has a candy cane-flavored lip balm, researched the interesting and curious flavors that appeared on shelves. Given the candy's 350-year history, per Time, it has adopted many food trends. From pickle to bacon, savory adaptations are as plentiful as riffs on well-known candy brands, like Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish. It seems that the hard candy is a blank canvas for culinary creativity.
In the end, the candy cane might not be the most popular holiday candy on the list, but it is a traditional one that is synonymous with the season. Even if it is not eaten in the traditional way, use it as a stirrer for hot cocoa, a topping for an iced cake, or some decor on a gingerbread house. The candy cane is not going anywhere whether or not its popularity is hanging by a thread.