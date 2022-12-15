You May Want To Make A Butter Candle For The Holidays

As Christmas draws ever closer, we're reminded of the wonderfully nostalgic aromas and scents that put us in that warm holiday spirit. Those classic holiday candles always make any home feel like a scene from a cheesy Christmas movie, don't they? Frasier fir, peppermint, hot chocolate, fresh-baked cookies, and of course, butter. Wait, back up a second — butter?

Butter as a scent may sound unconventional, especially when compared to the traditional scents of Christmas. But butter has been used in candles many times before, like H-E-B's Tortilla Butter candles (described by Narcity Houston as making one's house smell like a movie theater that just popped up some fresh popcorn). And Texas Roadhouse sells a candle based on that cinnamon-honey butter you get with your yeast rolls (via Texas Roadhouse's shop). But you've probably never heard about butter being used to make a candle before.

According to Parade, butter candles are exactly what they sound like — an actual candle, wick and all, made entirely out of a stick of butter. Like most trends involving food, this newest innovation in the field of candlemaking comes courtesy of TikTok. But what exactly is its appeal and how do even make one?