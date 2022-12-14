What We Know About Oreo's New Gluten Free Mint Cookie Flavor
Over the years, Oreo has released over 80 different cookie flavors, MassLive reports, ranging from sweet flavors like Salted Caramel Brownie Oreo to the borderline absurd, including some of the craziest like Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi, which are only available in China per USA Today. Back in 1974, along with the introduction of Double Stuf, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, and Birthday Cake-filled Oreos, the company also released a Cool Mint variety (via The Spectator).
Unfortunately, the classic Oreo sandwich cookie is not gluten-free. A Table Full of Joy states that cookies coming in that original blue packaging contain unbleached enriched flour, which is unsafe for those with gluten allergies or sensitivities. The company did release a gluten-free variety of its classic cookie, featuring two chocolate cookies sandwiching a layer of cream filling, but gluten-free fans have unfortunately had to miss out on Oreo's fun, new flavors. Now, Oreo has announced that it is releasing a gluten-free mint-flavored variety.
The new flavor will join the permanent lineup
Oreo currently offers gluten-free options for its standard cookies, as well as its Double Stuf variety. Both were released back in 2021, per People. The new gluten-free mint flavor, which was announced via Oreo's Twitter and Instagram accounts, will be the first gluten-free Oreo variety to deviate from the standard cookies and cream flavor.
Though the details of the gluten-free mint cookies have yet to hit the Oreo website, it's safe to say that the recipe will be pretty similar to the standard gluten-free flavor, which uses white rice flour and whole oat flour as a replacement for the gluten-rich unbleached enriched flour found in the original recipe. Of course, all Oreo cookies are made with cocoa to give them that rich, chocolatey flavor — which pairs perfectly with mint, according to Sense Ecuador.
The Oreo Twitter account states that the cookies are "coming soon," after teasing the release of new gluten-free flavors in a TikTok video. The gluten-free cookies will be found in grocery stores where Oreo cookies are sold and are expected to hit shelves in January 2023.