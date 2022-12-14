What We Know About Oreo's New Gluten Free Mint Cookie Flavor

Oreo currently offers gluten-free options for its standard cookies, as well as its Double Stuf variety. Both were released back in 2021, per People. The new gluten-free mint flavor, which was announced via Oreo's Twitter and Instagram accounts, will be the first gluten-free Oreo variety to deviate from the standard cookies and cream flavor.

Though the details of the gluten-free mint cookies have yet to hit the Oreo website, it's safe to say that the recipe will be pretty similar to the standard gluten-free flavor, which uses white rice flour and whole oat flour as a replacement for the gluten-rich unbleached enriched flour found in the original recipe. Of course, all Oreo cookies are made with cocoa to give them that rich, chocolatey flavor — which pairs perfectly with mint, according to Sense Ecuador.

The Oreo Twitter account states that the cookies are "coming soon," after teasing the release of new gluten-free flavors in a TikTok video. The gluten-free cookies will be found in grocery stores where Oreo cookies are sold and are expected to hit shelves in January 2023.