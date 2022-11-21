Oreo's Winter Wonderland Cookie Kit Is At Costco And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Whether you dunk them in milk, rip them open and scoop out the cream, or simply eat them intact one nibble at a time, Oreos have long been beloved treats. While your appreciation for this chocolate and vanilla cookie may have started in your childhood, this love for Oreos likely still exists well into adulthood. After all, Statista shows that in 2020 alone, 4.29 million of your fellow Americans gobbled up at least eight packages of these Nabisco offerings. And those aren't Oreo's only bragging rights.

Most Americans like Oreos. In fact, an Ask Your Target Market survey revealed that 75% of participants had a favorable view of these cookies. These numbers would be a politician's dream. The Oreo is such an important cultural icon that the folks at MIT actually embarked on a research study to unlock the secret to splitting open an Oreo and achieving an equal amount of cream on each cookie half. Yes, the Oreo is just that important. And this biscuit's crowning glory is its very own eatery, the first ever Oreo Café in New Jersey, which features a variety of customizable Oreo-based creations, per Time Out. That's enough to make any Oreo fan drool.

Now, the venerable Oreo has infiltrated another area of American culture. It has been transformed from a humble circle into a festive Christmas scene.