Oreo's Winter Wonderland Cookie Kit Is At Costco And Shoppers Are Thrilled
Whether you dunk them in milk, rip them open and scoop out the cream, or simply eat them intact one nibble at a time, Oreos have long been beloved treats. While your appreciation for this chocolate and vanilla cookie may have started in your childhood, this love for Oreos likely still exists well into adulthood. After all, Statista shows that in 2020 alone, 4.29 million of your fellow Americans gobbled up at least eight packages of these Nabisco offerings. And those aren't Oreo's only bragging rights.
Most Americans like Oreos. In fact, an Ask Your Target Market survey revealed that 75% of participants had a favorable view of these cookies. These numbers would be a politician's dream. The Oreo is such an important cultural icon that the folks at MIT actually embarked on a research study to unlock the secret to splitting open an Oreo and achieving an equal amount of cream on each cookie half. Yes, the Oreo is just that important. And this biscuit's crowning glory is its very own eatery, the first ever Oreo Café in New Jersey, which features a variety of customizable Oreo-based creations, per Time Out. That's enough to make any Oreo fan drool.
Now, the venerable Oreo has infiltrated another area of American culture. It has been transformed from a humble circle into a festive Christmas scene.
Instagram says adios to gingerbread houses, hello Oreo
Meet Oreo's Create-A-Treat Winter Wonderland Cookie Kit. Move over gingerbread house, there's a new cookie-based building project in town and it involves Oreos. This set boasts a trio of cozily-dressed penguins hanging out by a skate rental office nestled in trees — but that's not all. There's also a candy-coated three-piece train carrying presents. Yes, when @costco_doesitagain posted on Instagram that this dreamy edible kit had arrived at Costco, the enthusiastic responses flew in. Many happily replied that they much preferred this to gingerbread, while several said they'd be picking one of these up ASAP. One commenter begged Costco to take their money, another confessed their love for the penguins (they are pretty darn adorable), and one user admitted they'd be overly tempted to eat it.
And this isn't the only Oreo-themed kit on the market. The Create-A-Treat website reveals a mini village, an E-Z build cookie house, a cookie train, a build-your-own cookie house kit, and more. One word to the wise: make sure you have a bag of traditional Oreo cookies on hand when you assemble this. You don't want to be tempted to eat any necessary building materials.