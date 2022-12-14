Burritos Topped The Charts Of Grubhub's 2022 Delivery Trends Recap
Food delivery services provide a little extra convenience. Whether you're hit with a late-night craving, or just don't have time to run out and grab your food yourself, paying a few extra dollars to have a meal delivered right to your door is a great way to grab a bite that's usually stress-free. The services spiked in popularity thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were less likely to want to leave their homes, according to Rensselaer.
Each year, Grubhub — one of the leading food delivery services — releases a recap of the year's most popular orders. The list includes things like the most commonly ordered foods, customers' favorite breakfast items, most favored desserts, and most popular dipping sauces on the side. As we approach the end of 2022, Grubhub has released its look back at ordering trends over the course of the year and revealed that burritos took the top spot on customers' ordering habits.
This easily customizable meal took the top spot
The Grubhub analysis takes a look at millions of orders to collect its data, according to a press release from PR Newswire. The most ordered food of the year was the burrito, up from eighth place last year, surpassing the cheeseburger and pizza, which came second and third, respectively. Customers ordered over 4 million burritos throughout the year, primarily around lunchtime. But customers indulged their cravings in the morning, too — sausage burritos were the third most popular breakfast order.
The results combined the number of orders for both standard burritos and burrito bowls, which can often be purchased at quick-service restaurants like Chipotle, Qdoba, or Moe's. In fact, Chipotle is reportedly celebrating the announcement and is offering an exclusive discount for Grubhub+ members. Now through the end of the year, members who order from Chipotle through the Grubhub app or website can get $5 off every day that they place an order of $20 or more.