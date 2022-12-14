Burritos Topped The Charts Of Grubhub's 2022 Delivery Trends Recap

Food delivery services provide a little extra convenience. Whether you're hit with a late-night craving, or just don't have time to run out and grab your food yourself, paying a few extra dollars to have a meal delivered right to your door is a great way to grab a bite that's usually stress-free. The services spiked in popularity thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, when people were less likely to want to leave their homes, according to Rensselaer.

Each year, Grubhub — one of the leading food delivery services — releases a recap of the year's most popular orders. The list includes things like the most commonly ordered foods, customers' favorite breakfast items, most favored desserts, and most popular dipping sauces on the side. As we approach the end of 2022, Grubhub has released its look back at ordering trends over the course of the year and revealed that burritos took the top spot on customers' ordering habits.