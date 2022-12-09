The Pantry Staple Snacks Duff Goldman Can't Go Without
Duff Goldman knows his way around the kitchen. According to Food Network, the pastry chef found his passion early in life and began working in a bagel shop as a teenager. From there, he studied at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and worked as a personal chef before opening his own bakery: Charm City Cakes. The Food Network noticed the bakery, and a show all about the day-to-day orders of the bakery — "Ace of Cakes" — aired for 10 seasons, propelling Goldman to a household name.
Goldman currently hosts Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship," "Spring Baking Championship," and "Kids Baking Championship" while running his two bakeries. He has also authored three cookbooks: "Ace of Cakes," "Super Good Cookies for Kids," and "Duff Bakes." Goldman might be an expert at baking up his own sweets, but he also likes to keep a supply on hand to easily satisfy his sweet tooth cravings — and he's always stocked up on a few items in particular.
You can grab these at your local grocery store
One of Duff Goldman's go-to snacks that he keeps on hand? Frozen cookie dough. In an interview with EatingWell, Goldman stated that he "always" has ready-to-bake cookie dough in his freezer. According to Allrecipes, cookie dough can remain frozen for up to three months, making it easy to stockpile dough for later enjoyment. (While Goldman likely pre-makes his own dough, you can also purchase frozen cookie dough at most grocery stores for an even more effortless sweet treat.)
When Goldman isn't in the mood to put in the extra effort to thaw out and bake up the dough, he admits that he does occasionally dip into his pastry pantry stores to grab a handful of chocolate out of his food storage containers to snack on. He told EatingWell that his pastry pantry is always full, and at any given time, he typically has around 10 pounds of milk chocolate and 10 pounds of white chocolate on hand.