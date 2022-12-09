The Pantry Staple Snacks Duff Goldman Can't Go Without

Duff Goldman knows his way around the kitchen. According to Food Network, the pastry chef found his passion early in life and began working in a bagel shop as a teenager. From there, he studied at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and worked as a personal chef before opening his own bakery: Charm City Cakes. The Food Network noticed the bakery, and a show all about the day-to-day orders of the bakery — "Ace of Cakes" — aired for 10 seasons, propelling Goldman to a household name.

Goldman currently hosts Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship," "Spring Baking Championship," and "Kids Baking Championship" while running his two bakeries. He has also authored three cookbooks: "Ace of Cakes," "Super Good Cookies for Kids," and "Duff Bakes." Goldman might be an expert at baking up his own sweets, but he also likes to keep a supply on hand to easily satisfy his sweet tooth cravings — and he's always stocked up on a few items in particular.