Duff Goldman's Favorite Holiday Cookies Are Flavored With Mustard
Duff Goldman is something of a cookie connoisseur. When he's not hosting baking championships of the Holiday, Kids, and Spring varieties on Food Network, he can often be found cooking up delicious sweet treats at his Charm City Cakes bakery in Baltimore, per Charm City Cakes. The merch store section of his website even includes two cookbooks specifically for kids interested in baking, as well as pre-measured baking kits that can be ordered online to bake at home.
As the holiday season approaches, Goldman is prepping to join the festivities and bake some cookies. He has previously shared his tips and tricks for perfect sugar cookies with "Today", and a recipe for sweet snowball cookies with Food52. In his most recent cookbook, which he dedicated to his daughter, Goldman shares his recipes for the perfect holiday cookies. One of those recipes is actually his all-time favorite, and it features an unusual seasoning addition, mustard.
The cookies capture the holiday flavor
Goldman has a new cookbook out, titled "Super Good Cookies for Kids," featuring a range of recipes for baking fanatics of all ages. From coconut macarons to stroopwafels, the cookbook will teach kids how to bake their favorite treats, and learn a few new ones, according to the listing on Goldman's website. There is one recipe in the book that bakers may not have tried, reports KTLA, but is one of Goldman's favorites: Moravian spice cookies.
Goldman told KTLA that Moravian cookies come from Pennsylvania, and are flavored with mustard and white pepper. While these flavors aren't typical in most cookies we bake, Goldman says they "taste like Christmas." Just a Pinch Recipes states that the cookies are paper-thin, and often called the "world's thinnest cookie." The cookies also use molasses, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg to achieve that perfect holiday season flavor, complementary to the ground mustard and pepper.