Duff Goldman's Favorite Holiday Cookies Are Flavored With Mustard

Duff Goldman is something of a cookie connoisseur. When he's not hosting baking championships of the Holiday, Kids, and Spring varieties on Food Network, he can often be found cooking up delicious sweet treats at his Charm City Cakes bakery in Baltimore, per Charm City Cakes. The merch store section of his website even includes two cookbooks specifically for kids interested in baking, as well as pre-measured baking kits that can be ordered online to bake at home.

As the holiday season approaches, Goldman is prepping to join the festivities and bake some cookies. He has previously shared his tips and tricks for perfect sugar cookies with "Today", and a recipe for sweet snowball cookies with Food52. In his most recent cookbook, which he dedicated to his daughter, Goldman shares his recipes for the perfect holiday cookies. One of those recipes is actually his all-time favorite, and it features an unusual seasoning addition, mustard.